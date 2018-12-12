Trump ‘not concerned’ about impeachment: ‘The people would revolt’

President Trump warned against efforts to impeach him Tuesday, raising the specter of a popular uprising against a Congress that did that.

Mr. Trump issued his caution in an Oval Office interview with Reuters news agency, saying he wasn’t worried that Democrats, more of whom are publicly demanding he be removed from office, will be in control of the House next month.

“I’m not concerned, no,” he added. “I think that the people would revolt if that happened.”

He also dismissed the possibility on the merits and noted the good economic numbers.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” he told the British wire service.

While a few Democrats have been demanding Mr. Trump’s impeachment since before he even took office, their party members and even a few leaders have more been more overt in recent days in response to developments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

A sentencing memo last week for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen said that he illegally arranged hush-money payoffs over purported adulterous affairs “in coordination with and at the direction” of Mr. Trump.

