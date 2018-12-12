Trump ‘not concerned’ about impeachment: ‘The people would revolt’

President Trump warned against efforts to impeach him Tuesday, raising the specter of a popular uprising against a Congress that did that.
Mr. Trump issued his caution in an Oval Office interview with Reuters news agency, saying he wasn’t worried that Democrats, more of whom are publicly demanding he be removed from office, will be in control of the House next month.
“I’m not concerned, no,” he added. “I think that the people would revolt if that happened.”
He also dismissed the possibility on the merits and noted the good economic numbers.
“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” he told the British wire service.
While a few Democrats have been demanding Mr. Trump’s impeachment since before he even took office, their party members and even a few leaders have more been more overt in recent days in response to developments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.
A sentencing memo last week for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen said that he illegally arranged hush-money payoffs over purported adulterous affairs “in coordination with and at the direction” of Mr. Trump.
Congressional impeachment of Trump would make the French violence in the streets look like a British tea Party, when WE THE PEOPLE dot our “Ayes” and cross our “Teas” in an American Tea Party of militant Resistance. Those weak sissies who think the feminized vote is a more powerful weapon in corruption than the Paternal Patriotic pistol in integrity, have no concept of historical facts, when the rights of real Americans are voided, and our Constitutional elected agents are corruptly undermined. I dare say that even the RINOs would be sharpening their horns for battle to preserve the REPUBLIC of THE PEOPLE, not the media. Right before it starts the tip off will be when you see the Congressmen all driving to work in disposable demolition derby beater junk cars, when the Democrat Party symbol of “Mule” inside the psyche, thoughts, intentions, and actions of MUELer is finally exposed
I am not so sure we the american public have as much gumption to riot (well those of us NOT in antifa/the libtard left that is)..
TOO many of us on the right have to work for a living, so dare not take the time out from work to protest.. UNLIKE THE leeches on the left, who often don’t work..
President Trump is correct. There would be a whole lot of po’d Americans if they try to take him out of that office. He was elected by us and we have his six.
Donald Trump is the best President of the last 30+ years, by far. Screw with him, you Screw with us. He is a great man, a true patriot, and has a bigger set than any President in my memory. GO TRUMP 2020. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
The resident troll has been working hard here I see…obviously suffering from TDS!