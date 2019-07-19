Trump nominates Gene Scalia to be labor secretary

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he plans to nominate Gene Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, to be labor secretary.

If confirmed Scalia, a partner in the Washington, D.C., law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, will replace Alex Acosta, who resigned last week.

“I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new Secretary of Labor. Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience, working with labor and everyone else,” Trump tweeted.

“He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history!”

Acosta resigned Friday amid increasing security over a plea agreement he helped negotiate for billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a federal prosecutor in Florida. Acosta said he didn’t want the Epstein case to be a distraction.

