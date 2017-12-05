Trump lobbies Orrin Hatch to run for re-election as Romney waits in wings

President Trump tried to talk longtime Republican Sen. Orrin G. Hatch out of possible retirement Monday during a trip to Utah, hoping to hold onto a powerful political ally and block a Senate bid by former GOP presidential nominee and occasional Trump critic Mitt Romney.
The 83-year-old Mr. Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee who’s expected by many in the GOP to retire in 2018, received a personal plea from the president before a hometown audience of thousands at the start of a speech in Salt Lake City.
“We hope you will continue to serve your state and your country in the Senate for a very long time to come,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Hatch, calling him a “fighter” and “a very special person.”
Mr. Hatch returned the praise, calling the president “one of the best I’ve served under” in his nearly 41 years in office.
“None is like the man we have in the White House now,” Mr. Hatch told the crowd as he introduced Mr. Trump.
Asked by reporters after their flight on Air Force One if he personally lobbied Mr. Hatch to run for reelection, the president said simply, “Yes.”
Mr. Romney, 70, a former governor of Massachusetts and resident of Utah, wants to run for the Senate seat, and Mr. Hatch has said he’d be happy to be succeeded by him. But the president and former adviser Steve Bannon view Mr. Romney as an elitist who’s been less than supportive of Mr. Trump.
When reporters asked Mr. Trump if he was sending a message to Mr. Romney that he doesn’t want him to run for Mr. Hatch’s seat, the president paused and said obliquely, “He’s a good man, Mitt’s a good man.”
Mr. Bannon, who is waging a campaign to promote Trump nationalist-style candidates in 2018, has told people close to him that he’s considering an endorsement of Mr. Hatch.
“Willard M. Romney is a globalist of the highest order whose sole purpose in life now is to undermine President Trump and the Republican Party,” said a source close to Mr. Bannon who requested anonymity. “He’s a professional loser who has serious trouble winning elections, and would be a disaster for the party if he were to run.”
The Bannon confidant said Mr. Hatch “is actually a champion of much of the Trump agenda, including tax reform.”
But the White House and Mr. Bannon know that Mr. Romney, who is a Mormon, is more popular in Utah than Mr. Trump, who received only 45 percent of the state’s vote in 2016. Former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin of Utah tweeted Monday, “Hatch may need Bannon, but Utah doesn’t.”
Mr. Trump had once considered Mr. Romney for secretary of state, but rejected him for a position in the administration. Mr. Romney was harshly critical of Mr. Trump during the 2016 campaign and has periodically criticized him in office on issues such as pulling out of the Paris climate accord, his policy on refugees and for blaming “both sides” in a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer.
It’s not clear who else Mr. Bannon might try to recruit in Utah to run against Mr. Romney in a GOP primary. Boyd Matheson, former chief of staff to Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, recently announced he would not run for Senate.
Both Mr. Hatch and Mr. Romney belong to the 16-million-member Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the senator accompanied the president on a tour of the church complex at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City, where Mr. Trump met with church leaders.
Elder Henry Eyring told the president that they have “an obligation to God” to look out for people.
“I know so many people that are in your church,” Mr. Trump told the Mormon leaders. “The job you’ve done is beyond anything you could think of — 180 countries, taking care of people the way you take of people, and the respect that you have all over the world.”
Outside the complex, onlookers included one person holding a “Run Mitt, Run” sign. Another held a sign proclaiming “Hatch another plan.”
Mr. Hatch has delayed any announcement on his midterm plans until after Congress completes the tax-cut legislation, which is expected to happen this month. The president told the crowd in Salt Lake City that he and Congress are preparing to give Americans “a giant present for Christmas.”
He told Mr. Hatch, “I want to especially thank you for the tremendous work in ushering massive tax cuts and reform through the Senate. We have a final step to go, and I predict we’re going to be very successful.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Our illustrious President has to resort to pleading with valued ‘REPUBLICANS’ to remain in office to continue the fight for 1) A secure border, 2) Replace/Repeal of the ‘Affordable Health Care Act’ (I.e. Obama Care), 3) Enforcing the ‘current’ immigration laws, 4) Replace ‘Common Core’ Education program, and other changes to ‘Making America Great Again’.., The point is there are people liken to Mr. Romney with their ‘own’ agenda, i.e. Hillary and her deplorable acts of ‘Racketeering’, to name one of MANY, and not the agenda of the American people; the ‘deplorable’ people that voted for President Trump.
I agree. When i said many a time, i want term limits and an AGE limit, i meant for ALL..
To judge a person’s value by his/her age, is tantamount to saying that a 2000 square foot house is worth -pick a number!!- $200.000.00 . I guess that when you are young, and therefor know pretty much everything that is worth knowing, then “Age Limit” has appeal. However, when one reaches maturity, some reflection may influence your opinion. It remains a great mystery, that when one does reach seniority, however unfair, it is fashionable to discard superior experience & knowledge in favor of youth.
Are there no Conservatives in Utah who could mount a challenge to Mitt “The Choker” Romney? Hatch is eighty-three, and while not wishing him ill, the odds against him completing another six-year term are high, and Romney will still be there.
There are plenty of great conservatives. The issue comes down to name recognition…and money. I view the former governor of MA as the quintessential carpet-bagger. Romney went to college here–40+ years ago, as did some of his kids about 20 years back. I believe that some of his family still lives in Utah–He owns a cabin up in the Park City area.
He gets credit…rightfully so, for doing a good job on completing the infrastructure programs needed for the winter Olympics…in 2002…but that was back in 2002.
This issue certainly isn’t about conservatism…because Mitt’s politics are right of center…but not very far to the right of center. These days, with all the California/silicon-valley transplants, conservatism is falling on hard-times.
Think about it, a life-long Democrat…recently turned Republican, was elected to take Jason Chaffetz seat in the once conservative strong-hold of Utah County.
I think that Sen. Hatch will hold his seat…as long as he wants to.
When Sen. Hatch does decide to step down, the only one that may give Mitt a challenge would be Jon Huntsman Jr., who has all the same qualifications as Mitt–and Romney was governor here…until he got a better offer from BHO.
Between Huntsman and Romney, I’d pick Romney. I really don’t see the power-brokers permitting Republicans in Utah a whole a lot of other alternatives to choose from.
THen we the people need to tell the brokers, WE DON’T want your RINO PICK. Either let us get a proper conservative in the spot of Hatch, or don’t ever again expect us to vote for a SINGLE RINO again..
Yesterday Mitt twitted that Roy Moore should not be elected senator. Mitt is not concerned that by making his “poison to Trump’s Agenda” twitt, a Democrat could wind up winning the senate seat and reducing the Republican Senate majority to by one to 51. We need to find another guy to from Utah to replace Sen Hatch. A Sen Romney will oppose Trump at every chance he gets.
The article said Romney is a resident of Utah. No he is not. He spent one or two years in Utah for the winter Olympics. He is a carpet bagger if he ryuns for political office in Utah.. I am a 78 year resident of Utah and he has never lived in Utah. He has lived his youth in Michigan and thereafter Massachutses Besides he is another RINO liberal. He has favored amnesty and no border control as well as other progressive policies. I fear my fellow residents on the Wasatch front will blindly vote for him. Hatch has been a liberal except for the one year period prior to his next election.
And since he ran for office and held it in Massecuttests.. (ROMNY CARE!!), that should SHOW he is not a resident right there..
Mr. Hatch returned the praise, calling the president “one of the best I’ve served under” in his nearly 41 years in office.
According to the Constitution, Congress outranks the President. Senators don’t “serve under” the President.