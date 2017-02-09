President Donald Trump is going after Republican Sen. John McCain for suggesting that last week’s U.S. raid in Yemen wasn’t a success.
Trump tweeted Thursday that McCain “should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy!”
Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
…long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
He added that McCain has “been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place.”
McCain is a Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war who lost the 2008 presidential election to President Barack Obama. The Arizona senator won re-election in November.
McCain said Wednesday that any operation where a $75 million airplane is lost, a Navy SEAL is killed, and there are multiple casualties, including women and children, “cannot be labeled a success.”
© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Trump: McCain ‘should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media.’,
Aiding and abetting the enemy in a time of war. Time for mcshame to go to jail.
Baitfish,
We may also add that Hanoi Johny’s Daddy also managed to sweep the USS Liberty Incident under the carpet. Johnny also worked hard against our MIAs.
He and his cohorts like L. Graham, Joe “Looser” Liberman et al are currently working feverishly on WW-III. Darn, I forgot to add Johnny “Mustache” Bolton to the mix !!
That lying sack of fertilizer (s***) sold out our country when he was a POW in Vietnam (just ask any of the other prisoner that were there) and he has the gall to talk smack about the SEALS. Mclame likes to claim he was tortured as a POW but everyone else that was there remembers it differently. They all remember him using his daddy position to try to get better treatment.
Exactly spot on Chuckyb! In fact, if memory serves, he has a nickname giving to him by the Vietnamese people, The Song Bird. Seems it’s an apprapo nickname as McCain can’t help but sing out on every single issue regardless if he should or not. *smh. The man is an embarrassment. If his performance wasn’t enough to convince people of who he really was in the 2008 election… his actions against Trump most certainly will. Time for McCain to go down the drain with the rest of the ‘swamp’ in DC. He is old establishment government, bought and paid for by Soros, and has most certainly lost the trust of the American people. May the people of Az understand all that he is and isn’t, and recall him, sending him on early retirement very very soon.
~M
Senator you should not talk about losing an aircraft. You should remember that you also lost one.
Not only did McCain lose an aircraft when he got shot down, he hit the wrong button while taxi’ing on board an aircraft carrier firing a missile that blew up one of our own planes on deck causing a fire on board and injury to our sailors. Had his daddy not been an admiral he would have been dishonorably discharged. This McCain loose cannon on board the American political ship of state needs to tie down his loose cannon mouth and since he has shown he cannot lead, is to incompetent to follow, should just step down and get out of the way. Arizona would have got more production from one of the Vietnam servicemen who came home in a box, than this counter productive brain injured ball of confusion.
inluminatuo
Point of order.
McKainnedy did not drop the missile.
He “wet-started” his jet and blew flaming jet fuel over the nose and windshield of the rookie pilot behind him.
THAT pilot jerked and THAT is what caused the launch of the Missile and set fire to the USS Forrestal.
In addition to the aircraft he lost when he was shot down for ”hot-dogging’ in a combat area, he also lost 4 more that his cocky attitude caused to crash.
Had his daddy not been an Admiral, he would have been booted before finishing flight school..
And, as an aside, ‘factcheck.org’ has gone to a lot of trouble rewriting history to protect one of the liberals own.
Sincerely I believe McCain was born a RINO. His nickname in the Hanoi Hilton was Songbird. Now it should be Tweetie Bird referring to his brain size. Find him a room at the Old Folks Home For Has-Been Politicians.
McCain is a liberal at heart; a compromising, anti-Consitutionalist; a patsy progressive. Sorry to think this way about a man who has suffered in a military uniform, but my father and few more WW-II buddies think he is a disgrace, and I agree with them. This president had flushed out all the slime from the pipes and we need to keep Flushing them out to save the country and turn it around to its roots. If we do NOT get these Brainwashed kids turned around and reprogrammed, we are doomed. They don’t know how to Work, Take responsibility, and Fight for this country and its foundations….. of which they are ignorant!
machine is to old to think retire while you can still walk ***
McCain said Wednesday that any operation where a $75 million airplane is lost, a Navy SEAL is killed, and there are multiple casualties, including women and children, “cannot be labeled a success.
But any pilot that racks up a score of:
Hundreds of sailors were seriously injured and 134 lost their lives in the devastating fire. Twenty planes were destroyed. It was the worst loss of a life on a U.S. Navy ship since World War II. Temporary repairs were made to the ship in the Philippines before the Forrestal headed back to Norfolk, Virginia. It was repaired and put back into service the following April, but never returned to Vietnam.
IS a ‘success‘?
Apparently in McCain’s fantasy people don’t die during military missions. Time to put the old RINO sheep out to pasture, they’ve lost touch with reality.
McCain is the “Peter Principle” personified. http://www.businessdictionary.com/definition/Peter-principle.html
Eagle525; I couldn’t open up the page you shared; it showed it as malware. I’m not familiar with the Peter Principle..but if it equates that McCain is a self entitled silver spoon fed, wishy washy Rino, I whole heartily concur!
McCain is a traitor to the uniform, a sedition filled treasonous snake in the grass that should have never been allowed anywhere near our government. He and his family have worked very hard to hide his true nature and colors. In today’s age of internet, he can hide no more.
~M
Hello Mystic: Here is the definition as recorded at the link posted . I did not have an issue with the link.
The “Peter Principle” defined: “Observation that in an hierarchy people tend to rise to “their level of incompetence.” Thus, as people are promoted, they become progressively less-effective because good performance in one job does not guarantee similar performance in another. Named after the Canadian researcher Dr. Laurence J. Peter (1910-90) who popularized this observation in his 1969 book ‘The Peter Principle.”
Thanks for your comment and best regards.
The Peter Principle is an observation that the tendency in most organizational hierarchies, such as that of a corporation, is for every employee to rise in the hierarchy through promotion until they reach the levels of their respective incompetence. Also a military phenomenon…..
It really is time for McCain to remove himself from the national stage. Increasingly his judgment is questionable. Increasingly he operates with one foot in his mouth.
Unlike another old man, Soros, I do not wish McCain dead, but I do wish he’d just – well – butt out. Retire. He is a fossil from another age.
John MC Cain and Geo Soros. Good buddies?????
Find out by clicking this link
https://seeingredaz.wordpress.com/2014/01/27/john-mccain-cavorts-with-pal-george-oros/
Thanks Eagle525 for this info. I encourage everyone here to read this link to the McCain – Soros connection.
John McCain needs to **** and sit down. He is a loser who is trying to show that he is still relevant and “important”.
He is just jealous because he failed in a presidential run, and Trump did what he couldn’t. It seems to eat away at this old guy.
He is like the high school kid who didn’t get picked as quarterback, and now won’t block for the kid that did.
McCain needs to go back to Arizona and live off of his wife’s Coors Beer fortune.
I have disassociated myself with the RNC and will not send them another penny. As long as RINO McCain stays as one of their poster boys, it will stay that way.
Ask any POWs interred with “songbird” if he hasn’t always had a problem with runaway mouth.
Ole johnny Hypocrite LIB DEM, with a RINO outer skin, needs to SHUT UP and for his latest IGNORANT stunt, be PROSECUTED!!!
John McCain, of all people, should know better. Time for him to retire.
President Trump needs to remember that Senator McCain is an expert, Of course most folks realize that an ex is a has been and a spurt is a drip under pressure. Perhaps it is time for John McCain to call George Soros and ask what his next move is supposed to be. After all, that is where he is getting a large portion of his money.
Long ago, McCain should have retired. What he seems to do best nowadays is the embolden our enemies, show his a$$ to the media who love him because he always criticizes Trump. Trump won. McCain lost. McCain is a huge part of the problem with the Republicans in the Senate. Trump needs to go because he is part of the Swamp which needs to be drained.
I, too, have quit donating until we get rid of some of this dead weight. McCain seems to hold am “honorary” senate seat and be the honorary mouth piece for the other turncoat RHINOs. Maybe the RNC and AZ will catch on. What he does is a shame and he has it in for Trump because he did something McCain couldn’t do and then brought out the truth!
McShame should retire post-haste!!!!!!! Term limits please!!!!!!!!! You can’t rely on the voters from Arizona that keep re-electing him!!!!!!! They only have their own self-interest!!!!!!!
We’ll get him next time. He slandered Kelli Ward in the primary and ran a decoy candidate to siphon off protest votes. We’ll have another opportunity to elect a conservative this coming election when we will primary Flake, McCain’s protege.
McCain is a fine example of why the Congress only worked 140+ days last session. Had to go back to the home for more treatments and rest. Also to have his tongue split further in order to speak more fluently with a forked tongue.
At the Battle of Coral Sea, we lost an aircraft carrier. At the Battle of Midway we lost an aircraft carrier. McCain, as a naval aviator, would you consider those failures or successes?
To those who need refreshing, Coral Sea put a stop to Japanese southern expansion. Midway essentially destroyed the Japanese navy as an offensive entity.
John McCain, please do what you are still capable of. Just shut up, and maintain your seat as a Republican Senator to keep the Republican majority in the Senate. Other than that, you are worse than useless.
McCain must have suffered more than physical injuries, after being shot down in Vietnam. His “recall” of events, as described by his book, do not fully follow the event in military records. This article may or may not have all the pertinent factors correct; however, it is at least more correct than ole John’s memory: http://www.pythiapress.com/wartales/McCain-Shootdown.htm
I consider McCain to be an idiot….. appreciate his service but if getting captured is your claim to fame you have led a pretty poor life
the Repubs should disown this freak
Meant to add, as Trump notes, spouting off about the success or failure of an American mission, of any kind, especially a military one, by “government leaders” who are NOT the president, should not be done. Describing success or failure for our “enemies” consumption, unless contrived to confuse, provides them with TMI they then can use against us! BTW, McCain referring to a $75 million lost aircraft is hypocritical, since he alone lost more than that!
McCain’s aiding and abetting of the enemy is the same kind of leftist drivel we’ve been getting since Vietnam. Remember Walter Cronkite saying we’d lost the war during Tet, when in fact we’d won a stunning military victory and wiped out almost the entire Viet Cong? (This, by the way, was admitted years afterward by a former VC official, Truong Nhu Tang, in his book A Viet Cong Memoir.) Yes, people die in wars, and equipment is destroyed. But a war is more than one mission, and a mission can succeed even when people die in the process. In any case, only traitors surrender preemptively to the enemy in public. McCain is a disgrace.