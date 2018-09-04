Trump: Jeff Sessions threatens Republican midterm hopes with indictments

President Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Labor Day, accusing him of endangering the party’s hopes in the November elections.
Over two tweets, he accused Mr. Sessions of becoming a Democratic tool, apparently over the recent federal indictments of two sitting Republican House members — Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.
“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…” he wrote in one tweet.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018
He went on to say that “the Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now,” before going on to make the ultimate insult in Trump speak — a comparison to former FBI Director James B. Comey.
….The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lyin’ James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting – UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018
Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, criticized the premise of the tweets — that the attorney general should not indict members of his own party as elections approach — as the thinking of corrupt dictators.
“The United States is not some banana republic with a two-tiered system of justice — one for the majority party and one for the minority party. These two men have been charged with crimes because of evidence, not because of who the President was when the investigations began,” he said in a statement.
Mr. Collins and Mr. Hunter were, respectively, the first and second members of Congress to endorse Mr. Trump for president during the 2016 primaries. Mr. Sessions, ironically, was the first senator.
Mr. Collins was indicted on insider trading charges last month, accused of using his position with a biotech firm to help his family and friends make stock trades before bad news devalued the company. He has said he will not run for re-election in the Buffalo-area district.
A couple of weeks later, federal prosecutors accused Mr. Hunter and his wife of using more than a quarter-million dollars of campaign money for personal purposes and luxury goods. Mr. Hunter is staying in his San Diego-area race.
If Collins and Hunter are guilty of crimes, I have no problem with them being prosecuted. That being said, why haven’t any DemoRATS been indicted, Jeff Sessions? A few years ago on Sixty Minutes, there were approximately 180 RINOS and DemoRATS in Congress that were involved in insider trading. Why Jeff Sessions do you do nothing? Answer: You are incompetent and a RINO establishment swamp piece of garbage!
Collins and Hunter both have committed the crime of being elected Republicans in two deep blue states.
You are right on Backpacker. Chucky Schumer is the biggest abuser of insider trading schemes, but he uses shady scheming techniques that are difficult for a biased justice department (accustomed to accepting bribes) to prosecute, especially when they become part of the beneficiaries of Chucky’s scheme.
Chucky’s life time earnings as a so-called public servant dwarfs his actual net worth. Same holds true for many of these life long public servants.
So does Pelosi and Waters.
It’s hard to tell what’s in play here with the amount of information available. Is Sessions retaliating against Trump for Trump’s picking on him? Is Jeff pursuing indictments because of threats from the Deep State which is trying desperately to derail Republican campaigns? I’ve had a gut feeling for a while now that Sessions has been acting under duress ever since he took office because of such a scenario.
There is no excuse for retaliating against America and innocent Americans by supporting the party that supports Sharia law being forced on Americans.
It’s odd that he would put those two little granddaughters in danger of being sliced up by some Muslim rule.
Muslim clerics in America (and Huma Abedin’s Muslim mother) are already calling for all females, world wide, to be mutilated.
Mr. Sessions, educate yourself.
I don’t understand Session’s actions/lack of actions at all. He was my senator (I live in Alabama) and I considered him a good guy. Ever since becoming AG he seems to have done nothing and seems to have given cover to the deep state actors. I’m thoroughly disappointed in him. He should go.
Sassy you are a useful idiot!
Of course we have a 2 tiered justice deppartment after 8 years of Obama & Dems weaponizing the DOJ, IRS, EPA, et al.
The DOJ had been holding off on indicting theses 2 congressmen until it was too late to offer an alternate candidate for Republicans to nominate No different than what happened to Judge Moore.
Anyone know what happened to the women who destroyed judge Moore’s reputation with no evidence, just accusations of nefarious legal acts from 20-30 years before.
By the way, how did “deep state heros” H Reid amass his $20,000,000 wealth or J McCain amass $16,000,000 wealth not counting his rich 2nd wife’s wealth on 30-40 years earning ~$175k/year? Or Hillary make $100,000 dollars in just 1 year by investing $1000? Anyone doubt they diverted campaign contributions, did insider trading or didn’t pay their “fair share” or pay any of their share of taxes?
Only goes to show, that everyone can be bought, the difference is the price. I need not say more.
Bought, or blackmailed.
So you can’t be bothered to indict ANY Democrats on the many BLATANT crimes they’ve committed, with PROOF of said crimes lying around all over the DOJ where you can’t HELP but trip over it, and you’ve been the “invisible man” for MONTHS, so, just in time to help the CRIMINAL DEMS scuttle the Republican Majority in Congress in the midterms, you do THIS? I guess we were wrong. You’re not a timid little mouse afraid to do your job. You’re a damned DEMOCRAT in sheep’s clothing–just part of the “resistance” trying to put the Leftist LOONS of the Commucrat Party back into power.
Holder and Lynch would never have let that happen.