Trump: I've been proven 100% right on terrorism

President-elect Donald Trump described the Berlin truck terror attack as an “attack on humanity” and said that his tough stance on terrorism had been proven “100% correct.”
“What’s going on is terrible,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s an attack on humanity, that’s what it is. It’s an attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped.”
Trump was asked if Monday’s attack, in which a terrorist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding 50, had caused him to reassess his immigration policy. Originally, during the Republican primaries, Trump had proposed a ban on the entry of Muslims to the US but later, during the general election, had shifted to a more moderate proposal of “extreme vetting” of immigrants from other nations who applied to live in the U.S.
Trump responded by saying “You’ve known my plans all along and I’ve been proven to be right, 100 percent correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”
Trump may claim to be 100% right, but only to the extent he had the courage to speak the exact thoughts that the voting majority were already thinking, but too politically correctly intimidated into never speaking. His greatest credit to the American electoral process is his freeing of the American minds to freely speak what everyone else was already thinking. Enter the new American age where thoughts get turned into action, and of results prevailing over Hope and change, which in the end turned out to be hopeless Change. Don’t take all the credit Donald, leave some to WE THE PEOPLE whose image YOU often merely reflect,,,,a commodity required of all successful leadership, and an area where Hillary and Obama were in denial.
This still counts as being right.
We would have also accepted disagreeing with everything Obama/Hillary say. That too would make you 100% right.
It’s not that hard.
Trump = common sense and facing reality. Liberals = heads buried in the sand, criminals, there are no terrorists in the world, cannot face reality, no common sense, destabilizing civilized society, playing the race card and the war on women card. This shows you what we conservatives are up against, when one looks at the TRASH RAT ROTS that voted for Obama and Hillary (“the people that follow me (Obama and Hillary) are useful idiots”).
I keep thinking that at some point with all these terrorists being allowed in we may get to the point where we have to go back to the way things were in the Old West. We will all have to start carrying guns to defend ourselves against these fanatical morons. They are already in this country and having kids at an alarming rate and using those same kids to set off bombs. That is one way they take over a country by outbreeding everyone else. We need to be aware of this and be prepared.
People on the Left – Don’t rush to judgement.
People on the Right – Who wants to place bets on this truck driver’s religion?
Seriously was *ANYONE* surprised when they revealed that the guy was a Syrian refugee with ties to ISIS? Anyone?
Here’s a joke. What do you get when you cross an eleph with an ant?
Wait for it.
You get an elephant.
If that lame joke took you by surprise then you were probably also shocked and surprised when the “mystery suspect” driving the truck turned out to be a Muslim. Congratulations, you’re a liberal. Please check your mind at the door.
Be nice. Don’t tell the liberal that by “Congratulations” I really meant “Consolations”.