Trump: I've been proven 100% right on terrorism

President-elect Donald Trump described the Berlin truck terror attack as an “attack on humanity” and said that his tough stance on terrorism had been proven “100% correct.”

“What’s going on is terrible,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s an attack on humanity, that’s what it is. It’s an attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped.”

Trump was asked if Monday’s attack, in which a terrorist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding 50, had caused him to reassess his immigration policy. Originally, during the Republican primaries, Trump had proposed a ban on the entry of Muslims to the US but later, during the general election, had shifted to a more moderate proposal of “extreme vetting” of immigrants from other nations who applied to live in the U.S.

Trump responded by saying “You’ve known my plans all along and I’ve been proven to be right, 100 percent correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”

(c) 2016 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating