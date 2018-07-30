Trump issues a no-nonsense threat to Congress: Fund the Wall

WASHINGTON, U.S. – The U.S. President Donald Trump woke up on Sunday morning and delivered one of his most explicit threats to the Congress.
Setting the tone for the upcoming appropriations deadline, Trump clarified that he wouldn’t hesitate to shut down the federal government over border security and immigration.
Trump called on the Congress to enact the sweeping immigration reform, which includes his controversial campaign promise of building a Mexico border wall.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump lambasted Congress over immigration reform and and wrote, “I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”
In his 2016 Presidential campaigning, Trump made building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border a signature issue and even repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for it.
He has repeatedly reassured supporters that he would secure funds for the proposed border wall, even unabashedly floating the possibility of a government shutdown to see his demands being met.
In February this year, Trump first revealed how far he was willing to go to deal with the contentious issue of immigration.
He said he would continue his relentless pursuit if the government did not agree to address immigration, pointing out, “I’d love to see a shutdown.”
Ultimately, in March, Congress passed a $1.3 trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, which would fund the federal government for the remainder of the 2018 budget year, through the end of September.
The bill was aimed at significantly boosting military spending and increasing funding for border security, infrastructure and efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
However, the bill included only a minor down payment of $1.6 billion on Trump’s crucial campaign promise of building the wall.
Further, the money would actually fund fencing structures similar to ones that already exist.
Dissatisfied at his demands not being met – four hours before the bill was to be signed, Trump tweeted that he was mulling a veto, sending lawmakers scrambling as the move would make a government shutdown imminent.
Trump sent the White House and Capitol Hill in a frenzy after tweeting, “I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”
Then, hours later, Trump signed the bill, but not before making his views apparent about the “ridiculous” spending bill passed by Congress despite his reservations.
He argued that he signed the bill only because it provides much-needed funding for the military, including a pay increase for troops and new equipment.
At the time he declared, “I say to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again. There are a lot of things that I’m unhappy about in this bill.”
Months after revealing his dissatisfaction – in May, Trump repeated his suggesting, pointing out that he would not hesitate in “closing up the country for a while” if he did not get his wall.
He declared, “They don't want the wall. But we're going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while.”
However, his threat on Sunday wasn’t insinuated like earlier this year – it was explicit and indisputable.
Trump said that if Democrats refused to back his immigration reform and fund the border wall he would willingly shut down the federal government.
With the September deadline looming, in June, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he was canceling much of the Senate's August recess.
He said that the chamber needed the additional time to make progress on Trump's nominees and pass appropriations bills.
The House is out on August recess – and both chambers will be in session but will have very less time before the deadline arrives.
Last week, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and McConnell reportedly met with Trump to discuss funding the government.
If Trump delivers on his threat at the September deadline – it would mark the third lapse in appropriations this year.
The federal government shutdown in January as Democrats battled with the Trump administration and congressional Republicans on protections for “Dreamers.”
A brief shutdown was also witnessed when Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked a spending vote.
On their part, Democratic leaders have embraced legalization of ‘Dreamers’ as a rallying cry on immigration reform and have been galvanized by the administration's family separation policy.
Over the last few months, Trump has defended the controversial practice of undocumented families being separated at the border, despite a massive outcry over the separations.
Heart wrenching stories of families being torn apart and the reality about the conditions in which the separated children are kept have failed to change the administration’s stance.
Faced with strong opposition and widespread criticism, Trump merely warned that there were “consequences when people cross our Border illegally.”
He has also argued that parents attempting to cross the border are “using children for their own sinister purposes.”
After a federal judge ordered the families to be reunited, the government claimed last week that more than 1,800 children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with parents and sponsors even though hundreds of children still remain separated.
The number of illegals has been 11.5 to 13.5 million since the year 2000, and the reality it is more likely 40 to 50 million. There are somewhere near or more than 10 million illegal alien encouragers, aiders, abettors and employers. So looking up the penalties for violation of Title8USC1325 illegal entry is 6 months at hard labor and a $5,000 fine, that is at least 400 billion dollars. The felony violation of Title8USC1324 to the ten million citizen scofflaws is a $5,000 fine and 5 years at hard labor for each illegal encouraged, so that comes to up to 2 Septillion dollars owed we the people, plenty of labor and money to do the fence with wildlife openings heavily guarded, and pay off the National Debt and infrastructural repairs. This is also enough to pay bounties to honorable veterans who have not rescinded their Oaths and to honorable citizens. The law states the fines can be paid by auction of personal property of the violators. This enforcement was promised publicly in 1986 by the US government.
Hec, imo its stayed at that 11 mil figure since the 80s! So by now should be at least in the 20-25 million mark..
This is really President Trump’s leverage against the Dem. Senators in contestable states. Since we have the majority in The House, only The Senate stands in the way of his budget priorities; and those few seats can be demonstrated as responsible for the shutdown if they won’t pass the budget priorities of both The President and a clear majority of American Citizens.
Personally, I think a “shutdown” from September until the new Congress is seated in January would probably be fine since it’ll show how many tax $$$ are wasted on inappropiate federal programs. Also, since the “critical” programs will still be operational, it would reveal how many unnecessary federal employees we have on our taxpayer funded payrolls.
But you just KNOW< no matter WHY it gets shut down, the complicit LSM will do all they can to put the blame squarely on the GOP..
Good for President Trump! It’s a shame such tactics are necessary, but with even members of his OWN Party stabbing him in the back by refusing to support the agenda they PROMISED to support when they were campaigning for our votes in 2016, I don’t see that he has any choice but to use these tactics. Because what he is trying to get done are the things we ELECTED HIM to do, and if Congress can’t get behind that, then we need to VOTE THEM OUT and replace them with people who are more interested in representing the wishes and interests of the American people, rather than the lobbyists who OWN them due to big campaign contributions!
Well said. This is why i would at times, LOVE to curse everyone in congress, with having their nose grow 1 inch for each lie they make..
It really isn’t too be a problem having Mexico pay for the wall. 10% administrative fee on all remittances processed. As it isn’t a “tax” BHO set the precedence that such fees can be directed by the President via a simple executive order. Exempt international transactions between banks; preempting concern about trade, and making this exclusively a matter of “economic refugees” sending money home to their families.
There is several BILLION in remittances being sent to Mexico each year. While I have no idea as to the scope of money being sent to other countries, remittances are a significant aspect of Mexico’s economy.
Congress shouldn’t have too much problem in authorizing funds for the wall…particularly if Trump makes good his campaign promise and has Mexico reimbursing the US government (through remittance fees); taking “paying for the wall” off of table list of credible Democrat (& RINO) objection.
A completed boarder-wall will also resolve the majority of the “catch & release” issue, and the remittance cost will be a disincentive to many considering crossing the boarder illegally.
I hope Trump by-passes congress and has the Corp of Engineers build the wall ! They’ve built dams and everything else so why not ! Take 30 billion out of the military budget to build the wall !!! Get it done already ! F the dummycrats !
I wonder if the liberals realize when Trump talks about shutting down the government, he’s not talking about closing national parks and veterans’ memorials.