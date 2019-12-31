Home » Fresh Ink

Trump: Iran Will Be Held Fully Responsible For Attack On U.S. Embassy In Iraq; There will be no Benghazis

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 11:55 am December 31, 2019

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

OAN Newsroom – President Trump has condemned Iran over an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. He took to Twitter Tuesday, saying Iran will be held “fully responsible” for orchestrating the aggression. The president also said Iran’s deadly assault on an American contractor led the U.S. to respond with airstrikes on Iranian-backed Hezbollah over the weekend.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also sounded off on the storm of Iraqi protesters in Baghdad. The Florida lawmaker said Iran is responsible and should be held accountable.

This comes after dozens of Iraqi’s successfully broke through the windows of the compound and lit the building on fire. Multiple U.S. diplomats and troops have reportedly been evacuated. The violence follows U.S. retaliatory airstrikes on Sunday, which killed at least 25 Iranian-backed forces.

Iraqi security forces stand guard in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

