Trump: Iran Will Be Held Fully Responsible For Attack On U.S. Embassy In Iraq; There will be no Benghazis

OAN Newsroom – President Trump has condemned Iran over an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. He took to Twitter Tuesday, saying Iran will be held “fully responsible” for orchestrating the aggression. The president also said Iran’s deadly assault on an American contractor led the U.S. to respond with airstrikes on Iranian-backed Hezbollah over the weekend.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also sounded off on the storm of Iraqi protesters in Baghdad. The Florida lawmaker said Iran is responsible and should be held accountable.

This comes after dozens of Iraqi’s successfully broke through the windows of the compound and lit the building on fire. Multiple U.S. diplomats and troops have reportedly been evacuated. The violence follows U.S. retaliatory airstrikes on Sunday, which killed at least 25 Iranian-backed forces.

The above is an excerpt from One America News Network.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Iranian-backed militia fighters protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Iraq in Baghdad's Green Zone. pic.twitter.com/vU6UpqBhr6 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 31, 2019

Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad. He has put the world on notice – there will be no Benghazis on his watch. (1/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 31, 2019

