Trump impeachment whistleblower is ‘Pajama Boy’? Pelosi, Dems vote on sham proceedings

Democrats passed a resolution of “impeachment guidelines”… whatever that means. Is the whistleblower who started this whole impeachment mess really “Pajama Boy” from Baraka Obama’s healthcare ads, and what is going on with America’s public schools? All that and more on today’s show!

Nancy Pelosi said she would not push for impeachment unless there was bipartisan support, and yet the resolution passed on Thursday which set “impeachment guidelines” had zero Republican votes. The Democrats will stop at nothing to overturn the 2016 election.

The whistleblower who started this whole mess appears to have been identified. Rush Limbaugh likens him to Barack Obama’s “Pajama Boy” who was featured in Obamacare ads. This whistleblower has already been in trouble from the White House for leaking information to the media.

America’s public schools are pushing a leftist agenda which puts actual education on the back burner. Instead liberals are on the hunt for “white privilege” and other “injustices.”

Finally, how big is too big for the federal government? How much should we be spending? The amount keeps going up and up and up!

