Trump impeachment coverage craters network ratings

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:49 am January 27, 2020
The three major broadcast networks took a ratings hit with their Trump impeachment coverage, drawing fewer viewers than they would have with their regular line-up of soap operas.

The Nielsen ratings for Wednesday and Thursday showed that ABC, CBS and NBC lost a combined 3 million viewers per day by airing the Senate impeachment trial instead of the daytime soaps, according to TVNewser, despite the impassioned testimony of House impeachment managers like Rep. Adam Schiff.

The conservative Media Research Center called it a “ratings disaster,” while Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, couldn’t resist a jab at Mr. Schiff and the networks.

“Just wait till we find out Schiff has a long lost identical twin,” cracked Mr. Cruz in a tweet.

Just wait till we find out Schiff has a long-lost identical twin…. https://t.co/BFP7U5SLjO
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2020

Impeachment coverage was a ratings disaster for CBS, ABC and NBC this week, who lost millions of viewers by pre-empting their usual daytime soap operas. https://t.co/VXQuev7wNu pic.twitter.com/rvkPk8sYI4
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 25, 2020

ABC, CBS and NBC saw lower ratings on Wednesday and Thursday versus what the broadcast networks would have normally drawn for shows such as “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “General Hospital.”

The audience also declined as the week wore on, with 5.1 million tuning in for the start of the impeachment trial on Tuesday but falling to about 4 million on Wednesday and 3.8 million on Thursday, according to MRC.

“By suspending regular programming and joining cable news in providing hours of live coverage, the broadcast networks are signaling that viewers should consider the Senate trial a momentous, historic occasion,” said the MRC. “But viewers aren’t buying it. ”

The impeachment trial resumes Monday with President Trump’s defense team delivering its opening argument.

4 Comments

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:31 am January 27, 2020 at 8:31 am

(“ “By suspending regular programming and joining cable news in providing hours of live coverage, the broadcast networks are signaling that viewers should consider the Senate trial a momentous, historic occasion,” said the MRC. “But viewers aren’t buying it. ”)

More and more honest viewers are indeed not buying it,….realizing the likes of FAKE NEWS (so aptly coined by TheDonald),…..and recently demonstrated by the beady-eyed anchor with his hysteria-ridden throat-slashing maneuvers to cut the feed to the Republicans rebuttal that was casting light upon the Dems flood level proliferation of deceit they have implemented in their illegal kangaroo court…adding yet further proof that they are far from reporting fair, balanced, factual news,..and have instead been found groveling about in the muck of swamp putrid with their own waste furtively busy with their plot of shaping opinion….and their ploy for the conditioning of America for their socialist execution of conquest.

AzRep
AzRep
9:24 am January 27, 2020 at 9:24 am

And the real losers are the local network affiliates who are forced to air the “kangaroo court” proceedings, loosing local advertising dollars and ratings. We can all thank the left wing liberal media moguls for this, good job boys…………

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
9:33 am January 27, 2020 at 9:33 am

Watching was worse than syndicated reruns of who-dun-its when when the perpetrator is already known. There were talking heads with their faces buried deep in thick notebooks repeating over and over again what the audience had already heard repeatedly over the last few years. Not one of the speakers ever seemed to look at the camera and the nation that they represented.

alethia
alethia
9:53 am January 27, 2020 at 9:53 am

This entire sham, starring Shifty Schiff with co-star, Jerry Nadler was just absolutely pathetic.

Someone hit replay and they played the one tune ALL DAY LONG. And if that wasn’t enough, their B players in this scenario, aka the media, gave their performances a DAZZLING and BRILLIANT review.

Quite certain all of these actors and actresses will be given an OSCAR and a NOBEL PEACE PRIZE for absolutely having done nothing, while their MAIN STAR, none other than the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi hopped on her jet with her entourage in tow and left the United States.

