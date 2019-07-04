Home » News

Trump: If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with detention they shouldn’t come

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 11:45 am July 4, 2019
8

File photo - (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump, facing renewed criticism from Democrats and activists over his handling of a migrant crisis on the US- Mexico border, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that immigrants unhappy with conditions at detention centers should be told “not to come.” Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists who have visited migrant detention centers along the border in recent days have described nightmarish conditions marked by overcrowding and inadequate access to food, water and other basic needs.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general on Tuesday published photos of migrant-holding centers in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley crammed with twice as many people as they were meant to hold.

The Republican president has made cracking down on illegal immigration a key part of his first-term agenda after campaigning on the issue ahead of the 2016 election.

Criticism of the US Customs and Border Protection agency grew after reports this week that current and former agents had posted offensive anti-immigrant comments and targeted lawmakers on their private Facebook group.

Acting Department of Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the posts, calling the comments “disturbing.”

The Facebook posts, first reported by ProPublica, included jokes about immigrants dying and sexually explicit content about US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized the detention facilities after a tour this week.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the acting head of the CBP and other top leaders at the agency to be fired.

Democratic US Representative Joaquin Castro said after a visit to the border this week that detainees had been not been allowed to bathe for two weeks, were deprived of medication and locked in areas with broken water faucets.

“It’s clear that their human rights were being neglected,” the Texas lawmaker told reporters in a conference call.

COURT BATTLES

The White House on Wednesday sharply criticized a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle who blocked its attempt to keep thousands of asylum seekers in custody while they pursued their cases.

“The decision only incentivizes smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union and immigrant rights groups sued the government in April after Attorney General William Barr concluded that asylum seekers who entered the country illegally were not eligible for bond.

Congress has blocked Trump’s efforts to fund construction of a wall on the southern border, and the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused on Wednesday to lift an injunction barring the administration from using $2.5 billion intended to fight narcotics trafficking to build the barrier.

But the record surge of mostly Central American families, fleeing crime and poverty at home, has begun to ease after tougher enforcement efforts in Mexico, according to officials from both countries.

Mexico’s government, citing unpublished US data, said border arrests fell 30% in June from May after a crackdown as part of a deal with the United States to avoid trade tariffs.

The Mexican government said it was busing home Central American migrants from Ciudad Juarez who had been forced to wait in Mexico for their asylum claims to be processed under a US policy known as “Remain in Mexico.”

BIGGEST POLITICAL ISSUE

Since migrant arrests reached a 13-year monthly high in May, immigration has arguably become the biggest issue for Trump and Democratic presidential contenders vying for the right to face him in the November 2020 election.

“Mexico is doing a far better job than the Democrats on the Border. Thank you Mexico!” Trump said Wednesday on Twitter.

US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker spent much of the day on the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, meeting with migrants who had been sent back to Mexico to await their asylum hearings under a new Trump administration policy.

Booker escorted five women believed to be fleeing domestic abuse across the bridge over the Rio Grande and to the border port of entry in El Paso, Texas, according to a Facebook video he posted. Booker said they had been unfairly returned back when they should have been accepted by US authorities.

“I’m going to fight for these five folks and do everything I can to see that they be fairly evaluated,” Booker told reporters.

Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro, Joaquin Castro’s brother, last week proposed decriminalizing border crossings as a step toward freeing up federal resources and eliminating thousands of immigration cases clogging criminal courts.

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2019 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Trump: If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with detention they shouldn't come, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



8 Comments

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
12:31 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:31 pm

Yet, in spite of the torture and kidnapping, they keep forcing themselves across our borders.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:42 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:42 pm

You don’t crash a party & then complain about the food, drinks & music! If you don’t like it here, either vamoose or don’t come in the first place!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (8 votes cast)

ac0522
ac0522
12:51 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:51 pm

And also, why not make clear to American public that all the aliens in camps are perfectly FREE to get their kids & go back home to demand whatever they want & need from their own govts?

That’s what we want them to do.

US citizens are not responsible legally or morally for the problems or complaints of citizens of foreign nations & we don’t want to sacrifice the needs & best interests of our citizens for the citizens of other nations who have chosen to be dependent & subservient to Socialist govts & hope to create similar Socialist style dependency on our prosperous nation.

US politicians & judges are mistaken if they think they can force US citizens to surrender our sovereignty, national security, language & social / economic stability to unlimited millions of unidentifiable, unqualified & uninvited foreign nationals who belligerently demand unrestricted entry to US & the rights & benefits of citizenship.

We need to have a national vote / uprising to prevent open borders, any type of unauthorized unqualified migration & the denial of citizenship ever & no public assistance or jobs for anyone in this country illegally.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

fromo1946
fromo1946
12:57 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Truer words…

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
1:06 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Can any one tell me What are the WHITE HOUSE Government lawyers doing? Are they so stupid that they do not know what the PRESIDENT can do and can’t do regarding EXECUTIVE ORDERS.

We have an Emergency invasion of illegals and they can’t stop them, what the hell is going on. Stop this craziness!!! Call out more troops for the borders. Stop letting judges issue laws, only CONGRESS can create laws.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    papatriot
    papatriot
    3:02 pm July 4, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Democrat judges and politicians obstruct any attempt by Trump to address the problem of ILLEGAL immigration. They don’t want the citizenship question on the census because they want to pack their districts with illegals so they can get more government largess, more representatives, more control. They are willing to play with people’s lives in order to defy Trump. They refuse to change the laws which they have written, which dealt with single Mexican men, to deal with people bringing children as a passport into the country.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
George Rowe
George Rowe
2:04 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:04 pm

YES!

ILLEGALS GO HOME, STAY HOME!!!

George

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

George Rowe
George Rowe
2:07 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:07 pm

To: Al Sharpton.

Illegal aliens are criminals. CRIMINAL TRESPASSERS or worse!

They have NO RIGHTS other than to GO HOME.

George

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Leave a Reply