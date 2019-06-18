Home » News

Trump: ICE to deport ‘millions’ of illegal aliens starting next week

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 6:49 am June 18, 2019
File photo - (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

President Donald Trump said starting next week U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin deporting millions of immigrants who entered the United States illegally.

While Trump did not give specifics, ICE operations are usually kept secret until they are underway in order to prevent alerting those targeted, the Washington Post reported.

The announcement follows Mexico having signed an agreement with the United States on June 7 to beef up measures to stop Central American migrants before they get to the U.S.-Mexico border in return for the Trump administration not following through on tariff increase threats.

In the agreement, Mexico said it would increase National Guard deployment throughout the country and the United States said it would “rapidly” return migrants seeking asylum in the states to Mexico.

In the two-tweet thread Monday, Trump applauded Mexico for “doing a very good job stopping people long before they get to our southern border.”

He also said that Guatemala was “getting ready” to sign a safe third country agreement with the United States, which means that both countries would view each other as “safe” for asylum seekers and prevent migrants from applying for refugee status in one country after having traveled through the other.

The only safe third country agreement the United States has is with Canada, which the two countries signed in December 2002.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence said a safe third country agreement between Guatemala and American was close to being finalized and was met with swift condemnation from human rights groups.

Human Rights First said it was “simply ludicrous” for the United States to say that Guatemala was safe for those seeking refuge.

“Guatemala is not a safe country for refugees,” the organization said in a statement. “It is a country that refugees are fleeing.”

barelypure
9:13 am June 18, 2019 at 9:13 am

If the States would cooperate I’ve got 1 idea of how ICE could start deporting millions. Pull the DMV records of illegals who got drivers licenses. They would even have their address.

ICE could query the IRS databases and get the list of illegals who filed taxes or the employers who listed employees with fake SSNs. They could also get a list from Social Security or the Dept of Labor.

We may not know who or where all of them are but we could ferret out a large number just by using the information we already have. Including the information we have on DAPA which has already been declared unconstitutional and DACA which Congress has refused to act on.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:26 am June 18, 2019 at 9:26 am

US News: By Keith Farrell : Published April 3, 2015
“This is not the first time the US has dealt with an illegal immigration problem. Only last time it was dealt with in a decidedly swifter and sterner manner. The response, coordinated by President Dwight Eisenhower, resulted in nearly 3 million illegal immigrants being sent home.

During his administration, Eisenhower became the first American president forced to deal with problems stemming from illegal immigration. Only, in Eisenhower’s time the politically correct culture of liberal sensitivities had yet to emerge.

There was not much in the way of sympathy for those who had crossed into the country illegally.

Eisenhower told the New York Times exactly what had caused the problem: “The rise in illegal border crossing by Mexicans [illegal immigrants] to a current rate of more than 1 million cases a year has been accompanied by a curious relaxation in ethical standards extending all the way from the farmer-exploiters of this contraband labor to the highest levels of the federal government.””

Grizz
9:35 am June 18, 2019 at 9:35 am

Start today………why wait one more day………get-r-done!

