Trump: I don’t have an attorney general

President Trump said, “I don’t have an attorney general,” in an interview tirade against Jeff Sessions on Tuesday.
“I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn’t see it,” Mr. Trump said during an interview with Hill.TV released on Wednesday.
The president said Mr. Sessions “did very poorly” during his confirmation hearing and missing softball questions. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the attorney general’s work on “numerous things,” including immigration at the border.
“I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers,” Mr. Trump said, “Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.”
Mr. Trump said it was the pressure of the confirmation hearing that most likely convinced Mr. Sessions to recuse himself from the Russian investigation.
The attorney general stepped away in March from heading the probe into potential collusion between Russians and members of the Trump campaign. It has since been a major source of tension between Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions.
When asked directly if he would fire Mr. Sessions, the president mulled over the idea. Mr. Trump said that even his “worst enemies” believed the attorney general was “very unfair” to him.
“We’ll see what happens. A lot of people have asked me to do that. And I guess I study history, and I say I just want to leave things alone, but it was very unfair what he did,” he said, “I’m very disappointed in Jeff. Very disappointed.”
Mr. Trump partially walked back his comments on Wednesday after the interview came out.
“I’m disappointed in the attorney general for numerous reasons,” he told pool reporters as he was on his way to North Carolina. “But we have an attorney general. I’m disappointed in the attorney general for many reasons. And you understand that.”
Poor! Poor! Poor Donnie!
Not really. He will get around to giving Sessions his walking papers, and then he’ll appoint an absolute PIT-BULL for AG.
I figure Sessions has until the mid-terms to man up. If he doesn’t he will be done if the Republicans hold the Senate.
Many of us have been praying he’d grow a pair and fire sessions for over 15 months now. I AM SICK OF WAITING.
He’s had a year and a half to man up. Maybe there’s just not enough man there to man up.
I agree with Trump. Hillary is still walking free and running the Deep State. Obviously we don’t have an AG. Sessions is occupying the spot but he’s not doing the job. I know a lot of us are deeply disappointed in Sessions.
Why even volunteer if you’re just going to recuse yourself? What a jerk move.
ME! ME! ME! ME! ME! ME!
OK Jeff, you.
Not me!
Wha…?
What reasonable person (I know, Democrats don’t qualify) could possibly argue that AG Jeff “Mr. Magoo the WEASEL” Sessions has been a “NO SHOW” AG. What has he accomplished, while hiding under a rock, somewhere?
Sessions didn’t tell Trump, he was going to recuse himself, either BEFORE Trump appointed him AG, or AFTER, he did it and announced his recusal to the public!
Further, other than TRIVIAL issues, while Rome Burns, Weasel Sessions has done NOTHING of consequence, NOTHING!
What made me laugh, is CBS last night, showed a clip of sessions, claiming “I have no idea what President trump’s on about. I’ve been dilligently working on implementing his will, towards sanctuary cities”..
SORRY but every attempt he’s done, got stalled by liberal judges. AND HE HAS YET TO appeal a single one to my knowledge.
Someone has some very, very serious dirt on Sessions or a family member. He either plays the game, or they expose something, and he’s playing to the tune of the Dems. He cannot resign, nor can he do what he was hired to do. He must obey his handlers in the Democrat party, or face the consequences. So…it’s dance, Sessions! Dance!
I agree with your assessment; I believe he’s being blackmailed. I do wish Trump would stop publicly bashing his staff – that doesn’t instill loyalty in them. He should have private conversations with them which is what any decent employer would do.
I don’t. i feel he’s always been a commucrat operative..
Often, I can’t understand what he is saying. Much is incoherent. Even the democRAT AG’s were coherent although lying and misleading…
It saddens me to say that I’ve the feeling that The Don is right about this.
Well, Sessions HAS been working a lot on illegal immigration. I have read about it. Sessions just doesn’t like the limelight and he doesn’t like the press advertising what he is going to do next to tip off the people who he wants to investigate. Never tell your enemies what you are about to do. There are lots of investigating going on —quietly. Trump does not need more leakers. Spotlighting Sessions’ investigations would be tantamount to leaking it.
Sessions came to him early on. Could it be he was asked to do that and stay out of the way of the Never Trumpers as they went about their business.
The FBI was famous for keeping files on everyone in politics and every celebrity. I suspect that every candidate for a federal office has a file that they can use to keep them in line.
I lived in AL when Sessions was Senator. He did a fantastic job, and I was thrilled he was appointed AG. I don’t agree that he’s being blackmailed, but I do think he may be in over his head. Recusing himself was a stupid thing to do and has certainly not helped the President. The worst thing he could have done is not tell his boss before he was confirmed. For years I managed other managers and I can honestly say, they’d be gone the first day I found out they hadn’t told me something this significant. Number one rule; don’t leave me blindsided in any situation! I can’t imagine why Sessions didn’t think it was a good idea to tell his boss about the recusal before his confirmation was announced. Dumb, dumb, dumb, mistake!