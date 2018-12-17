Trump hits Jeff Sessions on letting ‘Russian Witch Hunt Hoax’ to start

President Trump took a jab Sunday at one of his favorite punching bags, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who he blames for the special counsel investigation.
“Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total HOAX to get started in the first place!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Sunday.
The president requested Mr. Sessions resign as attorney general, which he did just after the midterm elections last month. Mr. Trump has nominated former Attorney General William Barr, who served under the late President George H.W. Bush to replace him.
Mr. Sessions recused himself in March of 2017 from overseeing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, citing his role as a supporter who campaigned with the president as a conflict of interest.
Subsequently, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to the probe in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who stepped in overseeing the investigation upon Mr. Session’s recusal.
But Mr. Trump said Sunday the whole thing was launched by biased FBI agents who were looking for a way to get Hillary Clinton elected and not him, pointing to controversial messages between disgraced FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page about an “insurance policy” discussed by leaders at the bureau.
Some GOP lawmakers have claimed the “insurance policy” was a reference to a plan to keep Mr. Trump from getting elected.
“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, started as the “insurance policy” long before I even got elected, is very bad for our Country,” the president tweeted.
“They are Entrapping people for misstatements, lies or unrelated things that took place many years ago. Nothing to do with Collusion. A Democrat Scam!” he added.
America has been the target to form the capital of the one world government. That is so that Bible prophesy would not be fulfilled, and Satan gets what he wants anyway. Satan likes what the Bible says about having a one world government. For, he wants to be preemptive and beat the Lord to setting up his own millennium kingdom before the Lord will. Hitler wanted a 1000 year Reich. Coincidence? Satan just does not want to do it to fulfill prophesy at the same time. So, instead of the united European nations as the Bible states? Satan has been vying to maneuver his power base to the US. It can’t be done though. For Satan is now learning the Lord is placing great obstacles in the way of the power mad. Think! If Satan can break Bible prophesy? Show God a liar? Guess what? Satan walks. No Lake of Fire. That is why this drive to take control by any means is so insane! Its also why Satan wants to kill all Jews so the Lord can not fulfill His promise to return and regather Israel for His kingdom headquarters on earth. The critics can say as they wish. Truth will never be stopped by mockery. But, mockery will someday be stopped by the one who is the Truth. Merry Christmas. Genemz.
Good point. The Bible says Satan understands his time is short, meaning he can understand the Bible better than most people can. Not perfectly of course, because that requires the illumination by the Holy Spirit. But he can understand a lot of it.
Satan could simply NOT put the Beast (Antichrist) in power during the Great Tribulation. That would make God a liar. Satan wins. This used to really bother me. Why doesn’t Satan take the easy win?
When God changes your name, He changes your character and destiny. The archangel Lucifer was the most brilliant thing created by God. God renamed him Satan (the adversary). Satan *must* be the adversary. He can’t not oppose God. He’s locked into failure mode.
There are 6 phases in Satan’s journey.
1. Original Lucifer state, highest angel
2. Renegade Lucifer, recruits 1/3 of angels to revolt
3. Renamed Satan. He and his demons are locked in now.
4. After the cross, Satan has been de-fanged. He’s not as powerful, but still too much for us to fight in our own power.
5. Chained in a pit during the Millennium
6. Cast into the Lake of Fire.
The minute Sessions replacement is in place he should elect a special council to investigate the special council with the results coming out right before the 2020 elections. My feelings are that the special council was created, not to get Hillary elected, but to do what all Corrupt Liberal politicians do when they realize the blanket of lies that cover their crimes is about to be uncovered, they accuse and attempt to defame the innocent with the same the very own crimes they know they themselves committed. ALL they have to offer is the excuse of “Well that’s just politics and every one else is doing it.” Which is why nobody EVER goes to jail. Mueller and the Dems are desperate to find ANYTHING that will drag Trump down to their level so they don’t look so bad by comparison. If they can’t find anything they destroy with innuendo and false accusation, usually right before the election knowing the innocent cannot prove themselves so until the corrupt votes are gleaned. Cry wolf too often and THE PEOPLE get wise.
Inluminatuo…. Well said!
Sessions has done more damage to this country than many Dems could have ever done. If he put a stop to this leftist charade the country would not be in the peril it is in.