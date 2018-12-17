Trump hits Jeff Sessions on letting ‘Russian Witch Hunt Hoax’ to start

President Trump took a jab Sunday at one of his favorite punching bags, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who he blames for the special counsel investigation.

“Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total HOAX to get started in the first place!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Sunday.

The president requested Mr. Sessions resign as attorney general, which he did just after the midterm elections last month. Mr. Trump has nominated former Attorney General William Barr, who served under the late President George H.W. Bush to replace him.

Mr. Sessions recused himself in March of 2017 from overseeing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, citing his role as a supporter who campaigned with the president as a conflict of interest.

Subsequently, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to the probe in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who stepped in overseeing the investigation upon Mr. Session’s recusal.

But Mr. Trump said Sunday the whole thing was launched by biased FBI agents who were looking for a way to get Hillary Clinton elected and not him, pointing to controversial messages between disgraced FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page about an “insurance policy” discussed by leaders at the bureau.

Some GOP lawmakers have claimed the “insurance policy” was a reference to a plan to keep Mr. Trump from getting elected.

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, started as the “insurance policy” long before I even got elected, is very bad for our Country,” the president tweeted.

“They are Entrapping people for misstatements, lies or unrelated things that took place many years ago. Nothing to do with Collusion. A Democrat Scam!” he added.

