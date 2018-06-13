Trump hits back at ‘very Low IQ individual’ Robert De Niro: ‘Wake up Punchy!’

Talk about “Raging Bull.”
President Trump laid into actor Robert De Niro, saying that the actor who won an Oscar for playing boxer Jake LaMotta, was stupid and “punch-drunk.”
Mr. Trump took time out from his Singapore summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to respond to the actor who won a standing ovation at Sunday’s Tony Awards with an obscenity-laced tirade against the president.
“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to[o] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,’” Mr. Trump wrote.
“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” Mr. Trump taunted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018
Besides his performance in “Raging Bull,” Mr. De Niro has starred in two other boxing movies — “Grudge Match” with Sylvester Stallone in 2013 and “Hands of Stone” in 2016, though he only played a trainer in the latter film.
LaMotta, a former world middleweight champion, watched Mr. De Niro train for the boxing scenes in “Raging Bull” — a process that always involves taking some hits, for realism or by accident. He said the actor had good enough technique to be a professional fighter.
He’s not punch drunk. JUST DRUNK on liberal nonsense!
De Niro had 20 seconds. He knows how to steal the show for himself with vulgarity and disrespect for another human being. That’s all he did.
So, we’re supposed to shun Trump and follow you, De Niro? What is it you stand for?…
I like that the economy is doing better than ever under Trump. I like that more Blacks, Hispanics, and women have jobs. I like that he’s cleaning up gangs and strengthening our borders. I like it that Trump doesn’t let other countries strip us naked in trade deals like other presidents have. So what if they get angry about losing an unfair advantage. I like it that Trump moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and declared it the undisputed capitol of Israel. I like it that Trump appointed a pro-life Supreme Court justice in Gorsuch. Maybe we can stop the murder of innocent unborn babies. I hope he appoints four more to take the place of the anti-Constitutional liberals that sit on the Court now.
De Niro, tell me again what you stand for? …
Oh. Could it be you just like to be the center of attention?
Next time “The Nero” is in Florida we should Logan Act his stupid ***. Put him away for being such an ignorant and hateful loon. All the drugs he’s consumed and pedophilia he’s performed, in Hollyweird, has turned his grey matter into filthy compost. Freaking loser. Irrelevant scum. Go away. Forever.
More like Raging Bull Crap!!! MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Gawd, what on earth make these people tick? Did they forget to replace “Punchy” with the stuntman in his last few action flicks? I guess that’s what President Trump was getting at with his tweet.
Standing there wobbling and holding up his bony little arms and looking fierce. I guess he felt he needed to be in the news again….looking for some attention. And his little minions in the audience clapping like those little medal monkeys. Losers!