Trump haters floating secret Senate impeachment trial vote are cowardly anti-Americans

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 6:55 am January 1, 2020
20

Former Sen. Jeff Flake, avid anti-Trumper. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

There’s a new impeachment strategy to oust President Donald Trump from office that’s floating about town and it’s one that goes like this: Vote. In. Secret.

Seriously? That’s the call from some in the Get Trump camp who see a behind-closed-door vote on impeachment in the Senate as something — what, in line with American values? The Constitution? Moral governance?

Robert Alexander, a professor of political science at Ohio Northern University, just penned a piece for CNN with this headline: “The case for letting senators vote secretly on Trump’s fate.” What’s worse, he’s not alone on that thought.

Wow. So much for that whole Sixth Amendment thang, the one that goes, in part, “the accused shall enjoy the right” “to be confronted with the witnesses against him” — and, as a nod to the left, yada yada. The clause applies to criminal prosecutions, but its real meat rests with the spirit of transparency and openness and accountability.

Without transparency, our democratic-republic will fall.

America’s already shot down the rights of the accused with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court system — you know, the one where lying intelligence agents and their lying intelligence bosses get to go behind closed doors and lie to obtain secret warrants to spy on U.S. citizens.

Now we have the anti-Trump factions floating the idea of voting to convict a president by secret ballot?

It’s enough to make a king of England proud.

Jeff Flake, the ex-senator who penned a book that was highly critical of Trump, and who’s been a consistent voice of anti-Trumpism for months, said at the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival that he believed “there would be at least 35” Republican senators who would vote to oust the president from office if they were allowed to vote in secret.

Flake made the remarks in response to ones made by Mike Murphy, a former senior adviser to Mitt Romney and John McCain, who said on MSNBC: “One Republican senator told me if it was a secret vote, 30 Republican senators would vote to impeach Trump.”

Thirty, 35 — can I get a 40?

Juleanna Glover, a political adviser who’s worked for the likes of George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Jeb Bush and McCain, wrote in Politico in November: “By most everyone’s judgment, the Senate will not vote to remove President Donald Trump from office. … But what if senators could vote on impeachment by secret ballot? … A secret impeachment ballot might sound crazy, but it’s actually quite possible. In fact, it would take only three senators to allow for that possibility.”

Alexander, in his CNN op-ed, took a more nuanced route to argue essentially the same and wrote that Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist 65, regarded the Senate as the proper place to try the president on impeachment because it was a body that was more immune than the House to the emotionally charged passions of the people — that it was the Senate, and the Senate only, that could rise above the political fray and use logic and fact to decide a president’s fate.

But “the Senate of the Framers is not the Senate we have today,” political professor Alexander wrote. And because of that, as well as because of this president’s Twitter feed and penchant for fighting those who fight him — the idea of an “anonymous vote” in the Senate could make sense, he wrote.

It’s a weak argument, one that requires a mindset that says hey, times have changed on this, so it makes sense that times should change on that.

But times haven’t changed so much in America that secret votes, by politicians who are paid by taxpayers and supposedly put in office to serve the taxpayers’ wills, are acceptable forms of governance.

If senators can’t cast their votes in the light, they don’t deserve to serve the U.S. citizens. It’s as simple as that.

America doesn’t need any more damage done to the Constitution, the democratic-republic, the justice system, and to the basic and common understanding of right versus wrong. Americans don’t need any more cowards in political office.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking HERE.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Rating: 8.3/10 (15 votes cast)
20 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:54 am January 1, 2020 at 8:54 am

The Dishonorable Liberal Democrat Party is
our country’s deadliest Enemy!

These verminous desperate Democrats will do or say ANYTHING to gain total control over “WE the People” YOU, ME, EVERYONE. It is not a disagreement of political philosophies. It is an all out war for control over us. The socialist CON is just a step to deceive fools into thinking they will get free stuff, but it is about control.

Once you become dependant on government
YOU are the SLAVES of government.

There will still be rich people, privileged people and people of power.
But they all will be in government or friends of the government.

YOU WILL GET WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO GIVE YOU.
AND YOU WILL PAY FOR IT DEARLY.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (23 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    10:12 am January 1, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Ours is a nation that cherishes its freedom. This is America, the land of opportunity, bold ideas, and the better mousetrap.

    People on Welfare are wards of the State. They can’t survive without an allowance from Uncle Sam. This means they’re effectively children.

    Children don’t vote.

    If you can’t make sound decisions on your own personal level, then you’re unqualified to make sound decisions that affect the whole country. Grow up and then we’ll let you vote.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)
      jbscpo
      jbscpo
      10:17 am January 1, 2020 at 10:17 am

      While I can see the sense in your statement, we both know what Dems would say/do … They would scream to be heard in the farthest reaches of the universe!

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    Gus Richards
    Gus Richards
    10:28 am January 1, 2020 at 10:28 am

    It's long past time for Mitch to play hardball and inform the house that they have 2 weeks to submit their impeachment papers to the senate or there will be no action taken on this matter. Time for the house to start doing their jobs of governing our government for the good of the citizens. 3 years is long enough to have wasted on this phony overthrow Trump vendetta

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    rosech
    rosech
    10:35 am January 1, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Not one department is government because WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE THE GOVERNMENT AND POWER and it is time to wake up to this fact and start taking back our duties and not allow any elected member of the 3 depts. think they own us. Our Founders called Congress members SERVANTS/employees now as we pay them salaries, so no congress is our government. Terms limits on the SC and Legislature needed along with the SC. The Executive is allowed only 2 terms, so we can limit terms in the SC and Legislature in order to balance our employees!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
jbscpo
jbscpo
9:09 am January 1, 2020 at 9:09 am

“politicians who are paid by taxpayers and supposedly put in office to serve the taxpayers’ wills …”

Don’t we wish that were still the case? We now have a multitude of deep-pocketed moneybags telling the Legislature what to to vote for and against!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (18 votes cast)

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
9:11 am January 1, 2020 at 9:11 am

Just when I thought this … this… this… molecule of excrement couldn't possibly be a more slimy, deceptive, self centered, narcissistic, scummy, bottom feeding jackass… he goes and proves me wrong… AGAIN!!… I think he takes it as a personal challenge!! Why does ANYONE care what Flake say's, does or think… GO AWAY ALREADY!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.2/5 (20 votes cast)

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    9:23 am January 1, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Why does ANYONE care what Flake say’s, does or think… GO AWAY ALREADY!!!

    Why doesn’t EVERYONE care? When someone claims to be a member of your party, claims to be a conservative yet is actively and openly working against you to overthrow the president you elected, you better start caring.

    Flake left the Senate but he obviously has not gone away. He’s working with others like him, joining with Democrats and anyone he can, to overthrow this elected president.

    American citizens who do not care to know about what people like this are saying and doing are the reason this country is in such a tremendous mess. If everyone had cared enough to pay attention to what’s been going on for the last 50 years they would have voted more wisely and maybe we wouldn’t be where we are now.

    Trump told us they aren’t after him so much as they are after us and he’s right. They are after the American way of life, the American system of government, the American Constitution, the American election system. It’s a coup, folks.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.4/5 (19 votes cast)
      Sherim
      Sherim
      9:56 am January 1, 2020 at 9:56 am

      I agree, and it is time The People stand up to these people. Start by flooding their offices with Emails, letters, phone calls, whatever it takes. Take a page from the Left and make these folks understand that their political days may be numbered. Pelosi is delaying the hand over so she and media can work on Senators who are up for re election and it is tight. McSally comes to mind. We have the power if we choose to use it. Flake and Kellyann's husband, George, the Bushes, Tomney, McCains, Bill Kristol, and several so-called conservative reporters…all anti-Trump and in my opinion, traitors to the Republican party. They were never for the people, these people are out for themselves and their power!

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.2/5 (10 votes cast)
BajaRon
BajaRon
9:11 am January 1, 2020 at 9:11 am

When you vote your ‘Pocket Book’. Don’t be surprised when the person you elect does the same thing.

This entire ‘Impeachment’ effort by the left has nothing to do with justice. Nor does it involve any ‘Crime’, (other than being a person that the left hates – which I guess IS a crime these days).

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (11 votes cast)

baitfish
baitfish
9:15 am January 1, 2020 at 9:15 am

"robert alexander, a PROFESSOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE at Ohio northern university." Enough said!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.9/5 (11 votes cast)

Rlovvo
Rlovvo
9:24 am January 1, 2020 at 9:24 am

If the House was allowed to vote in secret, there would be no impeachment.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (12 votes cast)

    jbscpo
    jbscpo
    10:11 am January 1, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I'd give that a positive maybe! NONE of them are to be trusted! Their first AND second allegiance is to their own bank account! Trust all of them to only take care of themselves and nothing else! Since they must hide those actions, force them to do everything else in the open where their every act can be scrutinized!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)
fredk
fredk
9:34 am January 1, 2020 at 9:34 am

What does it take to get the leftists who are involved with this coup attempt to be arrested, and charged with treason, and sedition. The citizens expect a vote that is public, and transparent.

I guess Flake got the right name.

I guess Flake got the right name.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.9/5 (7 votes cast)

Gunflint Roseberg
Gunflint Roseberg
9:37 am January 1, 2020 at 9:37 am

It's called a COUP… According to 18 U.S. Code § 2385, Advocating overthrow of Government, "Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government". Lets Jail the SOB's

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (9 votes cast)

Sherim
Sherim
9:38 am January 1, 2020 at 9:38 am

No, everyone write Mitch M. and demand the votes be public. It is already worrisome enough with Romney, Murkowski, Collins, Sasse and Portman, McSally, probably a few more that if you allow them to hide their vote from their constitutes, would allow their TDS to vote the man out regardless of such flimsy articles. I wish Flake would fade away.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.6/5 (11 votes cast)

    disqus_9927msQ8zP
    disqus_9927msQ8zP
    10:33 am January 1, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Flake has faded away; he just hasn't been buried yet. As for the others, I note that 3 of them (Murkowski, Collins and Portman) are members of the Turncoat 7, who voted, along with Heller, McCain, Capito and Alexander, with Democrats to preserve Obamacare. They can always be expected to vote with fellow liberals and Democrats against the interests of our Country. They must be removed from Congress the next time each has a primary opponent.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Sherim
Sherim
10:09 am January 1, 2020 at 10:09 am

I see the probably paid down voter is in full force this morning. A Happy New Year to you.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 2.3/5 (3 votes cast)

disqus_9927msQ8zP
disqus_9927msQ8zP
10:23 am January 1, 2020 at 10:23 am

Mentioned in this article about an absurd idea: "Mike Murphy, a former senior adviser to Mitt ROMNEY and John McCAIN". How much more useless of a source can one find?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

David Clark
David Clark
10:44 am January 1, 2020 at 10:44 am

Jeff Flake retired/did not seek re-election to the Senate. Since that is the truth, he needs to get his head out of his arse and shut his friggin’ mouth.

Yes -I know First Amendment and such, but still he needs to SUPPORT the President. Remember, it was he that after calling with Chris Coons (D-DE) during the Senate Judiciary Hearing convinced (or was it bribed) Grassley to hold further hearing after they were ready to vote approval by threatening to withhold support.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply



