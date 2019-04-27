Trump gets a few props on the economy from unlikely sources

If the economy was stumbling, we and everyone else would be taking it out on the president, whoever the president was. And if the economy was soaring, that president would be able to bask in the glory of a surging machine pumping out wealth.

Well, things are decidedly on the upside, with gross domestic product jumping 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019, far above what economists generally expected. The December-January government shutdown didn’t put a dent in it as feared and the decade-long expansion is roaring along.

So, take a bow, Donald Trump. You’d get the blame in bad times and you get the props in good times.

And compliments from MSNBC, yes, unbelievably MSNBC says the GDP number is an extraordinary number for the first quarter.

