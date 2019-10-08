Home » Fresh Ink

Trump flips tables on foes Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 3:15 pm October 8, 2019
3

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

What’s more: He goes on the offensive and attacks when all the cards — all the cowards — say he should retreat.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan ‘Whistleblower’ & lawyer …,” Trump tweeted.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” he said, in a follow-up tweet, “and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!?”

Priceless.

Classic Trump.

No wonder Sen. Kamala Harris, seeking the high White House office for 2020, wants Twitter executives to boot Trump from the social media platform. She wouldn’t be able to stand his tweeting fire if she were to become the candidate of Democratic Party choice.

As it is, Trump took the calls for impeachment those on the left have been railing against him for years — and turned the tables. Flipped the accusations around. Pointed the same fuzzy impeachment finger back at his accusers.

Legal? Lawful? Possible under the Constitution to officially impeach Pelosi and Schiff?

Well, put it this way: It’s more lawful than going after a president for impeachment when there are no crimes he’s committed that are impeachment-worthy.

It’s the messaging that matters.

And on that, Trump is aces.

He’s taken the cry for impeachment, flipped it around, and slung it right back at his political foes. Let Schiff and Pelosi feel some of the political heat for a while.

Let Schiff and Pelosi face the uncomfortable — unAmerican — prospect of proving their own innocence over accusations that aren’t even formally charged.

What goes around comes around. Even in politics. Especially with Trump. And for those who’ve still not caught on to the facts: That’s why Trump was elected in the first place.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


3 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
5:13 pm October 8, 2019 at 5:13 pm

“That’s why Trump was elected in the first place.”

“We the People” are disgusted with the
Lies & corruption of professional Politicians!

President Trump is NOT a professional Politician.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

DrGadget
DrGadget
5:25 pm October 8, 2019 at 5:25 pm

This is why I disagree with Newt Gingrich on this issue.

Trump isn’t being attacked by Pelosi and the Dems. Trump engineered this attack by Pelosi and the Dems. He’s now playing 6-dimensional chess.

Remember when Pelosi was trying to distance herself from the Squad, to salvage any hopes the Dems still had of winning in 2020? Right when Pelosi and AOC were at each other’s throats, conventional wisdom would say to let enemies kill each other off. But not Trump.

He took that opportunity to tell the Squad to go home where they came from. The Media (predictably) took offense to the tweet and called it racist. AOC was already calling Pelosi racist and she had to attack Trump to “prove” she wasn’t a racist. In the short run, this took the heat off Pelosi.

But in the long run, Trump helped AOC perform a coup in the House. She now owns Pelosi outright and walks her every day on a leash. AOC cleans up after her, tells her what a good girl she is, takes her to the vet every now and then, and gives her a milk bone treat.

Because of Trump’s well-timed tweet, the Dems have all openly congregated on the side of stupidity and unelectability. They’re all AOC now. Trump made sure of that.

And America watches in horror at what they thought were almost normal people behaving like lunatics. We can all see exactly what they are, and it’s ghastly.

2020 will be a bloodbath for the Dems. They deserve no better.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    5:51 pm October 8, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    A virtual bloodbath is better than no bloodbath, I suppose. And it will have to do until we get around to setting things aright.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply