Trump Fires Back at Rapper’s Threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is firing back at Snoop Dogg days after the release of a music video in which the rapper points a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump and pulls the trigger.
Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017
The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg. In it, Snoop Dogg shoots the Trump clown with a gun that releases a flag with the word “bang.”
The rapper was also criticized over the video by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who lost to Trump in last year’s Republican presidential primary campaign.
Snoop Dog’s a loser like all the rest of the snowflakes who make comments just to get attention and a spot in the limelight. If talent won’t do it, then use shock tactics like the rest of the so-called celebrities.
Wow, now that is about as funny as a Funeral. Weird, Weird People.
Good luck on being asked to the White House for music night, Snoopie. We all can get a sound night’s sleep knowing that none of the current batch of the Left’s Never Were, Never Will Be, and already went through the money the Hollyweed crowd paid them times five will ever hear the phrase, “It’s Double Jeopardy!” You sure make a homeboy proud!
BTW Snotty your stand in looks a lot more like Bubba Clinton than Trump.
I think he should be very publicly, invited to the White House (& then the video should be played, & he immediately be arrested for an attempt on the President.)
He IS also a criminal and drug addict.
Snoop Dogg has been well named because he and other rap,drug and perverted music performers are social scavengers like stray dogs.He makes money because of the confusion of young people but contributes nothing. He and Michael Moore and other Hollywood dim whits are the ones i hear on National public Radio and after 30 years of support I am done. I have hung on because of their classical music and a few true news stories but i hope Trump and his administration cuts them off they just continue to divide our country. Who needs them?
black privledge pure and simple.
I know. Snoop Dog didn’t think the thing was loaded. Maybe he can’t read. Maybe he can’t think either. I’m pretty sure about this last one.
Geeze! Just look at him. (If you can see through the cloud of weed smoke around him.) At least he got the “DOG” part right. His Mama would be proud.
DOGS have value to society and humankind.
Even DAWGS have value to society.
snoop poop has no value.
Please do not associate him with a canine. He gives dog a bad name.
Stupid Hogg is just miscreant trash, a street criminal and drug addict. Like Madonna, he should be grilled by the Secret Service for days to teach him a lesson and show him that his vulgar antics are completely out of line in America.
While respectable black men fight to maintain their honor and dignity in a world badly skewed by the hysterical left, this bum perpetuates the image of black crime on white. Weren’t bums like you just protesting this image? Well done, you a$$. Grow a brain.
I would consider that as a treat, I do not know why anybody would watch any thing this nasty peice of **** does any way.
Snoop Dogg needs do some jail time, that way he’d have some real street cred! Dumba##! Also his music, if you can call it that, *****! Get a life, Dogg!
30 years without access to cameras or microphones would be nice.
This video and Snopp Dogg both are disgusting and simply put is so disrespectful toward our President that is trying desperately to turn this broken country we reside in around and make it great again; he loves and appreciates this Republic and will do whatever it takes to make living conditions and structure more effective, as well as build up our economy and unemployment! I am so thankful that I voted for President Trump and will support him in his many endeavors! Celebrities will make fools of themselves and forget from whence they started and how they make their living is off the backs of Americans that support them in purchasing their trash! If people would stop supporting them, they would all go rock bottom financially!
Snoop has smoked his brain into mush. I doubt he even remembers the incident since he was smoking weed at the time. He has also been known to lace his weed. A once street thug, hoping to regain some street cred, is irrelevant. Spending some time in the pokey without his weed would be hard time for him.
prison without access to microphones or cameras……..
Could it get any better?
He used the N word and F word.
Will he be shamed on TV or get a BET Award??
YES, take away his drugs!!
This type of stupidity does more to foment worse race relations than just about anything that can be done. This idiot should be ashamed of himself and people should stop buying his rap-****!
It proves one thing, success, fame, money etc don’t make the man, he was and is just another gang banging low life scum bag.
I can’t believe I took the the time to watch this drivel OR that someone or something took the time to create it. Definitely the epitome banality.
Just another piece of Garbage hope he loses every thing that has been given to him.
Just add that to all the rest of the fails going around like Rachel Madcow’s little show. Desperate times call for desperate measures and the left is desperate. Snoop is just trying to be relevant and all he did was demonstrate what a low life he is, which we’ve always known.
The name “Snoop Dog” says it all.
The guy is just another no-talent bit of scum washed out of the ghetto after a hard rain. The people who actually listen to the product he peddles are just as disaffected and unproductive as he is. Frankly, he should be investigated for inciting violence against the POTUS. If you or I did the same thing, you can be assured we would be.
I’m glad President Trump called him on the incitement to violence, and on the hypocrisy of the left, instead of playing nice the way previous Republican presidents have done.
Entertainers like Dogg love to decry violence and yet he has no problem with a mock execution of our president. Lets hope he is such a has been the kids don’t pay attention to him anymore.