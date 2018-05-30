Trump expresses regret for naming Sessions attorney general

(UPI) — President Donald Trump expressed regret Wednesday for appointing Jeff Sessions U.S. attorney general, agreeing with a top lawmaker who’d questioned whether the former Alabama senator was the best choice for the job.
The president was replying to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, who told CBS News Wednesday, “There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!”
Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that – Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
….There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
“And I wish I did,” Trump answered in a tweet that quoted Gowdy’s remarks.
Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, made the comments while discussing Sessions’ recusal of himself from the Russia investigation. The question stemmed from a New York Times report that said Trump had asked Sessions to go back on his decision to recuse.
“I think what the president is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward,” Gowdy told CBS This Morning. “If I were the president and I picked someone to be the country’s chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later … I would be frustrated, too.”
Trump has criticized Sessions on multiple occasions over his 16-month administration.
The president’s criticism followed another aimed Tuesday at another Republican — Arizona Sen. John McCain — during a rally in Nashville, Tenn.
Without specifically naming McCain, Trump slammed him for voting down efforts to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Car Act.
“We had it done folks, [the repeal] was done, and then early in the morning somebody turned their hand in the wrong direction,” Trump said. “The person that voted that way only talked repeal and replace. He campaigned on it.”
Earlier this month, a White House press aide was criticized by news media over a report that said he’d dismissed McCain’s opposition to then-CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, noting he is “dying anyway.”
McCain, 81, has split time between Arizona and Washington, D.C., while fighting brain cancer.
Trump also screwed the pooch appointing Christopher Wray as FBI boss. The last guy you want if you want to drain the swamp.
AND if you HAVE regret, you can STILL DO SOMETHING TO correct that discrepancy.
FIRE SESSIONS!!
Trust me Mr. President, you are not the only one that regrets that pick. You do have the unique ability to rectify that misstep.
FIRE THAT ********!
Well, yes and no.
Picking Sessions turned out to be a double-whammy.
1. The obvious is that he’s not doing his job at the DOJ. Why is Hillary not behind bars? And what’s with this Russia nonsense?
2. He resigned from the Senate and was replaced by a Lib. As a senator he was great. He was easily within the top 5 conservative voices in the Senate. Now he’s not.
So even if we fire Sessions and replace him with Judge Roy Bean, we still have an extra Lib in the Senate for the next 6 years.
If Sessions had dignity and respect for the President, he would resign. To serve when you know that the President regrets the appointment is a disgrace. Sessions should resign immediately to restore respect to the AG office.
I agree 100 percent with conservativeprof! I couldn’t have said it better myself. I only hope Jeff Sessions reads these opinions and does the right thing for President Trump and our country…. before it’s too little.. too late!
I doubt he HAS dignity and respect.. SO he won’t resign, he will have to get dumped.
Fire him, and anyone that is not doing what you want, now. There is absolutely no reason for you to put up with a political appointee you’re not pleased with.
Exactly. MAKE THe phrase “Serve at the presidents pleasure” mean something again. IF Someone’s no longer pleasing you, FIRE THEM.
Sessions appears to be a plant or so-called spy, since he recused himself the next day after confirmation. He then was cleared within 2 to 3 weeks of any wrong doing in the Russian investigation and never un-recused himself. He is the biggest disappointment to Trump supporters and if he had a grain of respect for this country, he would immediately resign. America needs leadership for the rule of law, not a spineless weasel that is too afraid to face the true criminal corruption that has been perpetrated on the American people.
Sessions is head honcho at Justice, the same organization that slow walks and/or balks at turning requested documents over to congressional investigating committees. That tells me he’s either not in control or part of the problem and should get out of the way and let someone with a little competence run the DOJ.
OR it tells me he is PART OF THE conspiracy to oust trump.
It is often said that there is no amount of experience which can adequately prepare you for the job of being president. I agree with that sentiment. Given the degree of success which Trump has achieved, even in spite of having to fight the DC swamp….many of whom are in his own party…I think he has done remarkably well.
Sessions was a mistake, in that I believe Trump felt that Sessions would be an ally in draining that swamp. That has proven to be a false assumption.
I think Sessions felt that, if Trump won, he would be just like every other president and fall in line with the swamp. That too, was a false assumption on the part of Sessions.
I think if the Republicans can keep the majority in the house, Sessions will be gone soon afterwards. Ironically, I bet that sessions is hoping that the Democrats take the house, as he probably feels that would make it harder for Trump to fire him.
(Then again, Comey may have felt the same about his position. We know how that worked out.)
Without question, Sessions has been a huge disappointment. If Sessions had any integrity, he would resign of his own accord. Since he hasn’t done that (yet), it seems that he is looking out for his own interests, rather than those of the nation. Even so, Sessions’ time may be drawing to a close.
I bet Trump will not make the same kind of mistake a second time around.
Sessions is a swamp creature and Trump has every right to give him the boot.
The sorry truth is that Sessions has been a weak Republican, and McCain has been a downright traitorous one.