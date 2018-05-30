Trump expresses regret for naming Sessions attorney general

(UPI) — President Donald Trump expressed regret Wednesday for appointing Jeff Sessions U.S. attorney general, agreeing with a top lawmaker who’d questioned whether the former Alabama senator was the best choice for the job.

The president was replying to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, who told CBS News Wednesday, “There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!”

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that – Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“And I wish I did,” Trump answered in a tweet that quoted Gowdy’s remarks.

Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, made the comments while discussing Sessions’ recusal of himself from the Russia investigation. The question stemmed from a New York Times report that said Trump had asked Sessions to go back on his decision to recuse.

“I think what the president is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward,” Gowdy told CBS This Morning. “If I were the president and I picked someone to be the country’s chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later … I would be frustrated, too.”

Trump has criticized Sessions on multiple occasions over his 16-month administration.

The president’s criticism followed another aimed Tuesday at another Republican — Arizona Sen. John McCain — during a rally in Nashville, Tenn.

Without specifically naming McCain, Trump slammed him for voting down efforts to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Car Act.

“We had it done folks, [the repeal] was done, and then early in the morning somebody turned their hand in the wrong direction,” Trump said. “The person that voted that way only talked repeal and replace. He campaigned on it.”

Earlier this month, a White House press aide was criticized by news media over a report that said he’d dismissed McCain’s opposition to then-CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, noting he is “dying anyway.”

McCain, 81, has split time between Arizona and Washington, D.C., while fighting brain cancer.

Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 9.0/10 (2 votes cast)