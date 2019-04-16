Trump endorses Cher tweet on sanctuary cities: ‘I finally agree with Cher!’

President Trump shared some unlikely praise for Cher on Monday after the iconic singer and outspoken liberal questioned how Los Angeles is planning to take care of the influx of illegal immigrants when the city “isn’t taking care of its own.”

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN,” Cher, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump, tweeted to her 3.65 million followers Sunday afternoon. “WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+ Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More.”

The singer’s tweet comes amid Mr. Trump’s proposal to transport and release illegal immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities like Los Angeles and New York City.

“I finally agree with @Cher!” the president tweeted Monday.

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held (Congress must fix the laws and loopholes) will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!”

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also weighed in on Cher’s tweet, joking that she had suddenly joined the Republican Party.

“These Hollywood liberals have some balls,” Mr. Trump Jr. posted on Instagram. “They advocate for these insane leftist policies and open borders when they can stick the burden on you, on your towns, your schools, and your hospitals but if it starts to effect [sic] them all of a sudden they’re not so thrilled at the inflow of illegals. What hypocrisy.”

I AGREE… THAT DEMS STILL DONT GET,THEY’RE PLAYING POLITICS,& trump’s PLAYING

BUTCHER YOUR ENEMIES& CREATE CONSTANT MAYHEM. HE’S IGNORANT THUG WITH LIZARD BRAIN THAT GUARANTEES HIS SURVIVAL ABOVE ALL ELSE.IF DEMS R WAITING 4 HIM 2 HAVE EPIPHANY,GOOD FKNG🍀.

HE HAS🖤&SOUL OF☠️ — Cher (@cher) April 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers and leaders of sanctuary cities have accused the Trump administration of using illegal immigrants as political pawns. House Democrats on Monday demanded documents from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security related to Mr. Trump’s proposal.

