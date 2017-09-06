Loading posts...
Trump Empathy

Trump Empathy


  1. Where is the check from the Clinton Foundation “charity”? Where is the check from the SPLC? How about Al Gore, who supposedly cares about the impact of “extreme weather” (newspeak for the now-fully-discredited Global Warming)? Where are all these big-hearted, caring liberals? Why is it only the so-called haters on the right show compassion?

    Remember how the libs said Trump wasn’t really a billionaire because he wouldn’t show his tax records (for them to use against him)? If he’s actually broke, then why would he write a check like this?

    Speaking of billionaires, where’s the relief check from George Soros?

    Never let an emergency go by without showing who people really are inside. Despite all their virtue signalling, liberals consistently prove under pressure that they are heartless, selfish, greedy, evil, and everything else they accuse conservatives of.

    • Dr.: All of those phony people contribute only in their talk…almost never in what they do..!! Most of those types and celebrities are narcissists and think that the world should be contributing to them…that the world owes them a high style of living simply because they became famous politicians or famous actors. There’s little else that I can add to your accurate account. What you state is so true.

  2. President Trump is a true compassionate family man who leads through example by doing the right thing in helping those who need help. Thank you sir.

