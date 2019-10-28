Home » Fresh Ink

Trump economy surges as Biden and Obama hog the credit

GOPUSA StaffStephen Moore, Washington Times Posted On 6:53 am October 28, 2019
Joe Biden is at it again — living in his own parallel universe. The same former vice president who says that his son, Hunter, was hired by the Ukrainian oil and gas company because of his expertise in energy policy is now claiming that President Trump has “squandered” the strong Obama economy he inherited.

Here is how Mr. Biden put it in a speech last week in Scranton, Pennsylvania: “Donald Trump inherited a strong economy from Barack and me.” Then he added: “Things were beginning to really move. And just like everything else he’s inherited, he’s in the midst of squandering it.”

What’s next? Jimmy Carter taking credit for the Reagan boom?

This is the continuing history rewrite of the left to explain the booming economy in the third year of Mr. Trump’s presidency. Today we are at or below record levels of unemployment, inflation and interest rates in half-a-century. Wages and salaries are rising at their fastest clip in at least two decades. There are an all-time high 7 million unfilled jobs in the United States.

The Washington Post is freaking out about the continued good news on the economy — and especially the latest data — that I reported on these pages two weeks ago that median household income is up by $5,003 since Mr. Trump became president. This was based on Census data, but The Post ranted last week that Donald Trump continues to “inflate his own numbers.” Nearly every assertion in the article was wrong or twisted — and Mr. Trump was right.

What is especially rich in the claims by The Washington Post and Joe Biden and others that Mr. Trump’s success is just a continuation of the Obama economy is that this time three years ago these same Trump haters promised that a Trump presidency would cause a “global financial calamity” and even a “second Great Depression.” The stock market would “never” recover from Mr. Trump’s election, Paul Krugman of The New York Times assured us.

Now, whoops, with the economy surging, all of a sudden, it is just Mr. Obama’s doing. The double standard here is so transparent that only someone suffering from TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome — would miss it. If the economy were crashing today, the left would say that it’s all Mr. Trump’s fault. But with the economy doing quit well, Mr. Obama gets the credit.

The continuation of the Obama trend argument is leaky at best. First, Mr. Obama gave us the weakest recovery from a recession since the end of World War II. The economy grew by about 14 percent in the Obama recovery over seven years. In the normal recovery, the economy grew by almost twice that amount, or 27 percent. In the last Obama year, the economy slowed down to a piddly 1.6 percent growth and economists warned that a “recessions is right around the corner.”

Yes, Mr. Biden is right that at the end of the Obama-Biden presidency, “things were really starting to move” — in the wrong direction. This is why Mr. Trump won the election. Nearly every poll in 2016 showed that jobs and the economy were the biggest worries of the American voters — especially in the Midwestern states that Mr. Trump flipped from blue to red.

Income growth had grown in Mr. Obama’s second term, but it flattened out in 2016 — and the surge in middle-class incomes started to accelerate in early 2017, after Mr. Trump took office.

Middle-class incomes have grown almost three times faster under Mr. Trump than Mr. Obama. This is like trading in a Pinto for a Porsche and as you are flying 80 miles down the highway saying this is just a trend.

Small business and consumer confidence as well as the stock market surged in the days after the Trump election and have stayed high ever since. Coincidence? Hardly.

More to the point, most of Mr. Trump’s policies have been to reverse Obama policies — not to continue them. Mr. Obama raised tax rates, Mr. Trump cut them. Mr. Obama grew regulations at a record pace, Mr. Trump has been rescinding them at a record pace. Mr. Obama negotiated the Paris Climate Accord — a $100 billion tax on the American economy — and Mr. Trump smartly pulled us out.

Mr. Obama passed Obamacare, Mr. Trump has been everyday finding ways around the law they called the Affordable Care Act, in order to reverse stampeding health costs and try to make health care “affordable.”

The economy is far from perfect and the latest weakness in industrial production, for example, are worrisome. The China trade standoff has clearly slowed growth in Mr. Trump’s third year in office. I would never say never to a recession in the next year or two — but I’m with Larry Kudlow — it doesn’t seem likely right now.

But the biggest threat to the economy right now is that we repeal the Trump growth policies and return to Obamanomics. This is what Mr. Biden is promising, and if it comes to pass we will learn the bitter lesson that the good old days under Mr. Obama — really weren’t so good at all.

• Stephen Moore, a columnist for The Washington Times, is an economic consultant with FreedomWorks and served as a senior economic adviser to Donald Trump.

17 Comments

rrdrrd
rrdrrd
9:35 am October 28, 2019 at 9:35 am

As I recall, Mr. Obama in his waning years, declared that a GDP of less than 3% (which he never exceeded in all his 8 years) was the “new normal… get used to it.” He also inquired how Mr. Trump proposed to decrease unemployment and bring jobs back to America… “does he have a magic wand or something?”

Neither Obama nor Biden knew what the h*ll they were doing when it came to the economy. It’s obvious Biden still doesn’t.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    11:31 am October 28, 2019 at 11:31 am

    The philosophy and character of disgusting Democrats are “To blame someone or something else for their poor judgement and mistakes” AND “to always take credit for anything good or positive, even if they had fought against it”

    The destructive, Liberal Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.

      ltuser
      ltuser
      2:41 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:41 pm

      Exactly. EVERY Problem is the fault of republicans. BUT EVERY VICTORY is due to ‘THEIR leadership, not the republicans’..

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:10 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    I thought it was under 2%!! Obama promised things could never get better and all the Democrats agreed. proof that they have NO CLUE or are totally incompetent with an economy.
    I also seem to remember that Barrack O’bama never handed down an actual budget proposal. He would make a speech with some vague objectives and that seemed to be it.

      thedove
      thedove
      2:55 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:55 pm

      If memory serves, outgoing President Obama stated we’d never see anything greater than two percent again.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
9:36 am October 28, 2019 at 9:36 am

Great industrial leaders just love the challenge to be promoted when things are degenerating in crisis and about to hit bottom because frankly the only way is to go up and their stars get to rise along with the challenge and natural course of events. Trump is such a man. Small political Alinsky trained socialist leaders just see chaos as an opportunity to grab power and keep the degenerating social chaos in place to keep and hang on to power. Obama and Biden took office during the Democrat generated “Everyone is entitled to own a home” generated financial collapse of 2008 and defied the natural law of economic cycles to regain prosperity in 3-4 years. To quote their very words “Never let a Crisis go to waste”,,, even if it lays waste to the moral and financial good of THE PEOPLE. Those who do nothing, do nothing wrong and America would have been better served if the Obama/Biden socialists had just done nothing, than doing nit-with unaffordable Obamacare wealth depletion on top of their already failed Barney Franked Fannie Mae inspired housing crisis where for the first time in history, real-estate values actually dropped during Democrat inspired historical government social spending, attacking the job CREATORS while Obama increased job killing government oppressive regulations and taxes.

Diana Talmadge
Diana Talmadge
9:46 am October 28, 2019 at 9:46 am

I remember when Obama said that President Trump would have to have a magic wand to create jobs, our slow growth rate would be the new normal. “Crazy Uncle Joe” nodding in agreement. Neither of these two could pass Economics 101 in my old high school.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:43 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    And now Trump’s shown he DOES have a magic wand, the leftists are trying to take CREDIT for it.

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:52 am October 28, 2019 at 9:52 am

How can someone from a previous administration claim credit for anything when they spent the entire 8 years blaming someone else for everything, you cannot have it both ways. Using their previous bashing of Bush and blaming him for everything, it would stand to reason then any boom must be Bush’s fault, you know they won’t accept that, so it has to be Trump. Neither obama or biden had a clue about anything other than how to enrich themselves, their progeny and their friends. Joe is just another lifer sucking at the public teat because he is not capable of doing anything else.

    rockthistown
    rockthistown
    12:11 pm October 28, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Even though they can’t & certainly shouldn’t, jw1120, they’ll nonetheless try as hard as they can to have it both ways. And some of their economically-illiterate supporters will buy it hook, line & sinker, but we the people know better. Trump’s scaling back endless govt red tape, getting us out of the Paris accord & the ICC, clipping the UN’s wings, draining the DC swamp and more has unleashed a power to the people that they will gladly take & thereafter prosper. Surrendering to the 1-world global elites is not a part of Trump’s agenda, thank the good Lord.

    Obama & Biden taking credit for Trump’s successes is no surprise. They blamed everything bad during their 8 years on W so we can actually expect them to falsely try to take credit for the vibrant Trump economy. Prevarication is one of the main tools in a leftist’s arsenal.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:12 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    To be a Leftist is to have all things, all ways, all the time.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:45 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    Cause their willing propaganda wing, will keep LETTING them.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
11:05 am October 28, 2019 at 11:05 am

People please be considerate, uncle Joe is confused due to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He has lost his cognitive function. Soon he will claim credit in eliminating Al-Baghdadi. He remembers being in the situation room with President Trump. His nurse will give him his shower now.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:45 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    DOn’t you dare give him an excuse for his stupidity..

Jean Manson
Jean Manson
1:49 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:49 pm

They are taking credit for WHAT???!!!!….Yeah?…OH “BS.”

laserk
laserk
2:21 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:21 pm

Trump’s election and administration gave Obama and Biden the opportunity to claim credit for what they did not “build.” If Hillary had been elected, they would have had no chance to claim credit for what Trump has accomplished.

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
3:06 pm October 28, 2019 at 3:06 pm

Obama and Biden couldn’t run a hot dog cart in Times Sq and turn a profit.
It’s laughable they take credit for the country’s present economic state.

