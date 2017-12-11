Trump demands, gets apology from Washington Post reporter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has demanded and received an apology from a Washington Post reporter over a photo of Trump’s Florida rally on Friday.
Trump tweeted Saturday that “.@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in.” The post included photos of the Pensacola venue as Trump spoke.
“Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo!” Trump tweeted from his Florida estate, where he was spending the weekend.
Weigel apologized within minutes.
“Sure thing: I apologize,” Weigel tweeted. Weigel said he deleted the photo after another reporter “told me I’d gotten it wrong.”
Trump said in a follow-up tweet that Weigel should be fired.
At Friday’s rally, Trump pointed to a CNN correction and other corrections and clarifications by news organizations in the past week on stories that initially had been damaging to the president but didn’t live up to the scrutiny.
Join the discussion
Fake News aka the Communist News aka phony liberal lying loons!
So a molecule of sense (that of being caught red-handed in wrong, owning-up due to that) still exists at WaWee?
If they had sense, they would FIRE all those caught for faking the news..
They would probably have no Reporters left if They fired everybody that “Faked” the news !
As far as I am concerned, the Washington Post should apologize to all who have ever read their pathetic attempts at journalism. They make more mistakes than one can count, and then print them.
The Propaganda Post isn’t good enough to wrap up last week’s decaying, putrid, rotten trash.
Liberal mentality when caught….
“Just say you’re sorry and feel bad about it.”
“Act like you didn’t know what you were doing…” ..
And.. you should be forgiven.
(and remain with a thinking of a child for the rest of your life)
But if its a conservative. EVEN IF NO evidence of the wrong doing exist, AND they make a full public apology for ‘potentially having done something that someone may have been offended by, STILL DEMAND for them to be fired.