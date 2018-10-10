Trump Delivers GOP an Early Christmas Present: A Backbone

If there is one word — one defining, all-encompassing word — that has summed up the state of the Republican Party for years (if not decades), it’s “spineless.” Whether the issue has been illegal immigration, the budget, standing up to Planned Parenthood, or even the wildly unpopular and disastrous Obamacare, Republican “leaders” have tucked their collective tails between their legs rather than stand up and fight. But something remarkable seems to be in the air, and there’s no doubt that the change in resolve has been brought about by Donald J. Trump.
Remember all the rhetoric concerning Obamacare? Analysts said it would fail. Obama officials even admitted they lied about terms. No, you can’t keep your own doctor. No, you can’t keep your own plan. No, prices will not be lower. Republican legislators said they would repeal it. They voted to repeal it. Oh, but wait. Barack Obama was still president, and the Republican votes were simply a side show next to Mr. Obama’s veto. When Donald Trump first came on the scene, he said he would sign legislation repealing Obamacare, but the GOP couldn’t get it done. They showed their complete lack of fortitude and rolled over.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: This column by GOPUSA’s Bobby Eberle originally appeared in The Washington Times opinion section on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.
That’s just one example of many, many other issues. Some in the GOP thought resisting Mr. Trump was the way to go. Others simply want to be part of the establishment of a Democratic and Republican ruling class that doesn’t want to rock the boat or stir up the ire of the “deep state.” Still, there were other House and Senate Republicans that I believe want to do the right thing, except that they have the skeleton of a jellyfish.
Thankfully, Mr. Trump is not a jellyfish, and from the beginning he has taken on the media and its endless “fake news” stories. He has delivered on every single policy initiative that he can. Taxes are lower. Regulations are fewer. The Islamic State (ISIS) is being decimated. The economy is up, up, up. Oh, and unemployment is down, down, down. The unemployment rate is at its lowest in nearly 50 years, and Hispanic unemployment is at its lowest rate ever. All of these successes add up. Each gives Republicans a little bit of cover to speak out. Each success also reveals those Republicans who have no business being in the GOP.
With all those policy achievements, the greatest of all (so far) has been Mr. Trump’s picks for the U.S. Supreme Court and his steadfast support of his nominees. His pick of Neil Gorsuch came without much of a fight. After all, it was a conservative for a conservative (Antonin Scalia). Brett Kavanaugh was a different story. The left feared he was the one who would fundamentally change the balance of the court, perhaps for a generation, and those on the left decided to fight.
Heroes emerged in the form of Republican legislators such as Sens. Chuck Grassley and Susan Collins. Despite the unprecedented attacks by the Democrats and left-wing activists on the newly seated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the GOP transformed into a united bloc (minus Sen. Lisa Murkowski) thanks to a backbone supplied by Mr. Trump.
No one stood out bigger or brighter than Sen. Lindsey Graham. When he first emerged on the scene, many thought he would be a solid conservative from a solid conservative state. As time went on, he seemed to be cut more from the Bush wing than the Reagan wing. But when he spoke at the Kavanaugh hearing in which Brett Kavanaugh himself spoke passionately regarding the baseless allegations against him, Mr. Graham took on the role of titan. Was there any conservative watching the hearing who didn’t stand up and cheer when Mr. Graham delivered his admonishment of the Democrats and their “seek and destroy” tactics?
Polls now show that the Democrats’ so-called “enthusiasm advantage” going into the midterm elections has evaporated. Republicans are energized, and what could have been a lackluster election or one where Democrats gained some substantial ground, now has the potential to be a gain for Republicans. Imagine what could be accomplished with just a few more true conservatives in Washington.
The president has delivered on his promises. He has given us an environment where people are working, and spending and businesses are booming. Those results alone should have been enough for Republican legislators to start acting like real Republicans. However, it was Mr. Trump’s determination to fight for Brett Kavanaugh that gave Republican Party members (at least some of them) the backbones that they needed.
In order to move this agenda forward, the GOP cannot be the party of jellyfish. Mr. Trump has supplied the backbone. Now, the American people will find out which Republican Party members are the true squishes and which ones are now willing to fight for conservative principles.
Reprinted with the permission of The Washington Times.
I agree Bobby. Murkowski has got to go. Graham and Collins are acting like Conservatives for the first time in a long time. They and others like them must continue to fight for our country, because when Conservatives win, the whole country wins.
Then there is invisible leaderless Paul Ryan who recused himself and the entire House from leading or participating in the Spine building election debates in a confrontational election year, but refuses to step down and recuse himself until AFTER the election. I think he stepped down because his establishment brain is still operating under established paradigms of midterm losing the house after a Presidential win. He WILL be eating crow and regretting his own fake news political indoctrination when we Trump destroy another of their spineless paradigms to keep BOTH houses, having already taken over the Execute and Judicial branches. Trump and Kavanaugh will save what Ryan and Sessions recused and refused to face head on to reconstruct a new backbone for the entire party.
And I think many of us will celebrate Ryan gone and Jim Jordan in as Speaker. We need strong people for us in Congress and no more sitting back and letting the RINOS and GOPe (like Ryan, etc.) run the show. No more, no more, no more! We need to step us and tell them we are not allowing those lifetime benefits or any other benefits, nor salary increases WITHOUT OUR VOTE OR AUTHORIZATION as we are the Republic of the People and not for our hired representatives n both houses. No more illegal insider trading and no more money from outsiders via lobbyists or they are fired that same day. Yes, fired, because we hired you to do a job and we are the employers. You will respond/represent us of GOODBYE! Being a representative is an honor and many of you don’t deserve that honor. Some of you will be re-elected in Nov. in order to have we the people represented in Congress but after that you had better watch your step!
chrisem sadly, we will be forced to vote for SOME RINOS to keep the conniving Dems from taking the seats. Even a spineless RINO seat-warmer is better than a conniving, power-mad, obstructive COMMUCRAT! If THEY get the majority in Congress, they will obstruct EVERYTHING Pres. Trump tries to do, even worse than they are already doing! And if they ever get BOTH Congress and the Presidency again, we may be DONE as a free Republic, because they are completely unscrupulous when it comes to abusing whatever political power they have, using it as a WEAPON against we, the people, to FORCE their views down our throats!
Thanks to Pres. Trump, however, for the first time in 80 YEARS, we have a Conservative-leaning Supreme Court. That will be a refreshing change from Leftist LOONS creating new “rights” out of thin air and legislating from the bench!
What needs to go is the 17th Amendment to the Constitution.
I agree. It has been a magical transformation. Enough to make a conservative giddy! But I fear it may go as quickly as it came. Is it permanent? Only time will tell. But I am hopeful. It is, at least, a turn in the right direction (no pun intended).
I hope that the GOP get and keep some basketballs.
All I know is that I just filled out my mail in ballot and I voted AGAINST every Democrat!
If we voters stick together and increase the Republican majority in both the Senate and House to a wider margin, where EVERY vote doesn’t come down to a razor-thin one or two vote margin and a knock-down drag-out fight for votes, I predict they will CONTINUE to stand up and act like vertebrates instead of jellyfish.
Why is it everything liberal Dems fight for is lawless, anti-biblical, and anti-constitutional?
Because they worship the great deceiver, the father of lies. They practice what their leader requires of them, murder [their sacrement – abortion on demand], lying [false witness against Judge Kavanaugh], cheating [election fraud], and stealing [tax $$$ from working Citizens given to non-working illegal aliens]. Is it any wonder they are lawless, anti-Biblical, and anti-Constitutional?
That is true. Behind it all is a spiritual battle and as we close in on the last days Satan knows his time is short and is unleashing more of his minions in an attempt to win but he cannot.
1 Corinth. 15:
…56 The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the Law. 57 But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ! 58 Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast and immovable. Always excel in the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.…
Could it be because they are evil criminal fascists??? BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Because they know the (r)’s in the house are PWhipped sissies and won’t fight them.
Because they want to and have to live up to the Communist Manifesto of their party to take over our Republic to communism. Where have you been not to know this is beyond me!
Don’t you love how Hillary is calling US “uncivil?” Accusing us of violence, abuse of power, etc. etc. She is TRANSFERRING again–these are the strategies of the Commucrat Party, not Republicans! She’s right, though she’s got it backwards. We CANNOT be “civil” to the Dems, because they only see that as weakness and surrender and will simply make even MORE outrageous demands! Just like Mitch McConnell said during the Kavanaugh hearings–you can HEAR the sound of the Democrats CONTINUALLY moving that goalpost!
Because they are evil, power-mad satanic DESPOT wannabes?
Secularists! They only adhere to what the Constitution says, as “they” interpret it. America has actually already LOST the culture war, over the past fifty-odd years. From what was a more religious society, America is now a completely secular one. That incremental, bit by ever encroaching bit, dismantling of American moral fiber, has us where we are today: kids killing kids by the thousands! Everyone that sees the reflection looking back at them in their mirrors, every day, are complicit in “allowing” this to happen. Hope does spring eternal, as long as there is breath; however, I don’t see the ‘best’ of the America I grew up in returning….@Patriot159: “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast and immovable.” Sadly, as noted, that is exactly what “WE” have not done!
It saddens me when the greatest country on the face of the earth, the greatest country that has ever existed on the face of this planet, is in danger of being sucked into the vortex of a sheite hole because of crazed communists & fascists (i.e. democrats), and gutless republicans that a listless and basically ignorant populace keep electing & reelecting to lead them down the primrose path. GROW A PAIR!!! MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Graham was somehow under the spell of RINO McCain. With McCain gone, Graham has grown a spine, some cojones, and some guts.
When my democrat neighbors ponder why Trump won the nomination I patiently explain that it is because the Republicans did not DO what they were elected to do. Maybe (hopefully) they are beginning to understand that their jobs are on the line.
I’m still of the opinion that too many of these putzes believe that ‘they'(Republicans) were elected. President Trump was elected to ‘drain the swamp’ of what has been our vaunted two party elites: Democrats and Democrat Lites! The ‘decline’ of America, these past fifty-odd years, has largely been a product of those two parties. Sadly, ‘we the serfs’ are the “enablers.” The last hope of reigning in this over fed sow of a government is an Article V Constitution of States. Look that up, get your individual state to sign on!
IF they would USE THAT BACKBONE and shove obamacare repeal trough BOTH HOUSES and get it signed into law in the next 1-1/2 weeks BEFORE the midterms their WIN column would contain a lot more names!
OK … Trump gave the R’s a backbone. But it took a real president with (in the vernacular) balls to set the example on how to counter hate, discontent and mob rule tactics of the socialist democrat party. Stay strong, keep the faith and give democrats the same BS (in spades) as the give.
All this hoopla and praise is worth exactly nothing, nada, zilch unless we go out and vote in November. I agree Murkowski has no business calling herself a republican. In an interview when she was asked about being a RINO she had the gall to say according to who? Gee according to your voting record twit! However the PEOPLE in Alaska need to grow some spine and vote her out of office. I live in MO. so I will be voting for Hawley, but I cannot vote against Murkowski. We complain about Ryan and the rest but if we sit on our backsides and don’t cast our vote then we are to blame and should expect to be ruled by fools and idiots.
I could not agree more, purpleredmonster!
This is the first time I actually can say that I now respect Graham for standing up to this “SHAM”
No kidding, I had to pinch myself when I said, “Go Graham!”
we also have to convince Americans in other districts to vote out the Pelosi/Waters/Murkowski/Jackson-Lee/Schumer/and all the other Dementia-crats that are slipping down the very slippery left slope!
Problem being, as with ole Juan Williams, far too many on the left have had that portion of their brain that provides “common sense,” over the ‘indoctrination education(?)’ they received, lobotomized! Trying to drill through that morass of dead brain tissue, and infuse ANYONE on the left with a modicum of common sense ‘reasoning,’ is an exercise that only leaves you with your own bloodied head from beating it against a wall.
Still far too many, as noted in the article, “jellyfish” residing in that ‘Grand Ole Putz’ outfit. Two bills, now two years old, have been used as ballast in Senator McDonnell’s chair: The CCW Reciprocity bill, and the SHUSH Act. What you hear, constantly, from these putzes, on anything pertaining to ‘strengthening’ “We The Serf’s Rights” is, “it isn’t the right time.” If NOT when these ‘jellyfish’ have control of ALL three branches of government, PLUS a 5-4 constitutionalist advantage on the SCOTUS, WHEN?? At their milky toast rate, my grandkids will be deaf before ANYTHING gets done!
This is what real leadership does. When Lindsay Graham comes out fighting, you know you’ve won. It just took a president with balls to give them to the GOP to use.
Me thinks he is positioning for his next POTUS run?
There is a story dated many centuries ago about a major battle… The king, the greatest warrior in the army cowered in fear, hiding in his tent. The enemy was too big. The men of his army cowered behind their defenses, the enemy was too big. Then a kid with no fear arrived on the scene. He measured the foe and determined his God was bigger than the enemy. With one stone, the enemy fell. David defeated Goliath… then the army found the courage to fight.
Churchill rallied the English speaking world against the unstoppable blitzkrieg of Demonic Germany. One man of courage changed the tide. The same demonic forces at work then are at work now.
For too long the GOP stopped fighting. The lukewarm have no place on the front lines. The Tea Party helped… but apathy prevailed for another season. Evil increased.
Thank God, many Americans humbled themselves, repented and asked God to heal our land. Heaven has heard our plea. We must continue to pray and fight to save this nation.
“I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth- that God Governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?” — Ben Franklin