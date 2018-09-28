Trump delays Rosenstein meeting until next week

President Trump postponed his high-profile meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until next week to avoid interfering with a Senate hearing on Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president and Mr. Rosenstein spoke by phone early Thursday afternoon.

“They plan to meet next week,” she said. “They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing.”

Their meeting was scheduled after reports that Mr. Rosenstein discussed wearing a wire in his conversations with the president to show that he was unfit for office. Mr. Rosenstein has told others he was joking.

Mr. Trump is watching testimony Thursday of Christine Blasey Ford, who told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982 when they were teenagers.

