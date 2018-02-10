Trump declines to release Democrat memo until classified info is removed

(UPI) — President Donald Trump won’t release a memorandum written by Democrats on the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling, a letter from White House counsel said Friday.
The letter, written by Donald McGahn and sent to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Kentucky and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., cites national security concerns.
“Although the President is inclined to declassify the February 5th Memorandum, because the Memorandum contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages, he is unable to do so at this time,” the letter says.
The House intelligence committee voted unanimously Monday to release the memo, which answers a Republican document released last week. It was up to Trump to then approve the release.
The Republican memo, written by intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., details alleged Justice Department surveillance abuses concerning Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
Trump authorized the release of the Republican memo without redactions Feb. 2, saying it “totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe.”
Committee Democrats have said their 10-page rebuttal corrects errors in the Republican memo and adds context to actions of the FBI and the Justice Department. The GOP memo notes how the department obtained a secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order to wiretap Page.
The Democratic memo says the FBI offered more information than the GOP version suggests.
McGahn’s letter said Trump has directed the Justice Department to be available to House intelligence committee members should they wish to edit the memo to eliminate classified information.
“The President encourages the Committee to undertake these efforts,” the letter says. “The Executive Branch stands ready to review any subsequent draft of the February 5th Memorandum for declassification at the earliest opportunity.”
Yes elections DO have consequences where now it is WE THE PEOPLE of revelation who get to redact, not they the people of darkness and obfuscation who do their dirty little election deeds in the darkness and cover-up of night, with the Templar-like secret society of distorted exemplar Knights of the distorted square deal tabled truth, who no longer sit at a Arthurian round table of equality, or equal justice and fair play, no longer get to re-write the distorted truths for a distorted report and corrupted criminal conquest of a truthful American history.
Throw the whole redact thing back to the lap of the FBI and let’s see if there are any left there in positions of power who know how to redact, not just politically react. Then Trumps hands are clean, and the Democrat political planted IED blame bombs and land mines get defused or blow up in their own faces..
The DemoRATS set a trap for Trump by putting sensitive / classified information in their MEMO so Trump would reject it, so Adam Schiff, the rabid wide eyed lying loon, can holler and scream that Trump is hiding something.
But, since President Trump is a skilled negotiator and smelled this trap even before the Intelligence Committee voted to release this memo, he GAVE them a bit more rope to hang themselves with by offering to send over Rod Rosenstein to “assist” with the rewrite. NOW, when the memo comes back to Trump’s desk still with significant content which will compromise national security, there’ll be a valid, “non-Russian probe” reason to get rid of Rod Rosenstein since then Rod Rosenstein will have attempted to compromise national security.
The dems continue to underestimate the ability of President Trump to see through their schemes. They continue to think they’re playing checkers while President Trump is plotting 6 moves ahead in order to put them in Checkmate.