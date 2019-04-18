Home » News

Trump declares victory as Mueller report released: ‘No collusion, no obstruction’

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 11:55 am April 18, 2019

President Trump and his legal team declared victory Thursday as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report was released — with the president repeating his “no collusion” mantra and saying “this should never happen to another president again.”

The report itself said: “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

As for allegations of obstruction of justice, the report recounts 10 episodes involving Trump and, Barr said, “discusses potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offense.” But Barr said the White House “fully cooperated” with the investigation, and that he concluded that the evidence is not sufficient to establish an obstruction-of-justice offense by Trump.

Parts of this report are excerpted from Fox News.

Here’s a link to the redacted Mueller report released today. Be advised it loads slowly.

