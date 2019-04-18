Trump declares victory as Mueller report released: ‘No collusion, no obstruction’

President Trump and his legal team declared victory Thursday as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report was released — with the president repeating his “no collusion” mantra and saying “this should never happen to another president again.”

The report itself said: “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

As for allegations of obstruction of justice, the report recounts 10 episodes involving Trump and, Barr said, “discusses potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offense.” But Barr said the White House “fully cooperated” with the investigation, and that he concluded that the evidence is not sufficient to establish an obstruction-of-justice offense by Trump.

No Collusion – No Obstruction! pic.twitter.com/diggF8V3hl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

Parts of this report are excerpted from Fox News.

Here’s a link to the redacted Mueller report released today. Be advised it loads slowly.

Related Stories: Ex-FBI assistant director on Mueller report: ‘We need to take a look at how this started’

Chaffetz on release of Mueller report: ‘Democrats are scrambling… I think it’s part of their demise’

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)