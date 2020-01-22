Trump declared Roe v. Wade anniversary as National Sanctity of Human Life Day

President Trump proclaimed the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion as National Sanctity of Human Life Day, saying there is “more to be done” to reduce abortions.

Mr. Trump, in a proclamation timed for the 47th anniversary of the Roe decision on Wednesday, said the nation “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

“Every person –— the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value,” the president said. “Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended.”

On Jan. 22, 1973, the high court effectively legalized abortion across the country by striking down a Texas law that banned it.

“I call on the American people to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way, so every child can have a loving home,” the president said. “And finally, I ask every citizen of this great nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us, and then to raise their voices for all affected by abortion, both seen and unseen.”

The president’s proclamation pointed out that the number and rate of abortions have decreased by 24% and 26%, respectively, from 2007 to 2016, the most recent period for which figures are available. It said the rate of teen pregnancies also has generally declined.

He noted that he signed a law that allows states and other grantees to exclude organizations that perform abortions from Title X funding. The administration also issued regulations to ensure Title X family planning projects are “clearly separated from those that perform, promote or refer for abortion as a method of family planning; to protect the conscience rights of healthcare workers and organizations, including with respect to abortion; and to ensure the federal government does not force employers that object, based on religious belief or moral conviction, to provide insurance for contraceptives, including those they believe cause early abortions.”

He also has urged Congress to prohibit abortions of later-term babies.

“My administration is also building an international coalition to dispel the concept of abortion as a fundamental human right,” he said. “So far, 24 nations representing more than a billion people have joined this important cause. We oppose any projects that attempt to assert a global right to taxpayer‑funded abortion on demand, up to the moment of delivery. And we will never tire of defending innocent life — at home or abroad.”

