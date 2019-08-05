Trump covers a wide range in response to weekend shootings

Declaring that “now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside” President Trump this morning outlined a three part response to the mass shootings left 29 dead and more than 50 injured in Texas and Ohio this weekend.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Trump said, referencing the anti immigration manifesto investigators believe was posted by the suspected shooter in El Paso, Texas police say killed 20 people Saturday at a Walmart shopping center.

“America will rise to the challenge, Trump said in remarks from the White House this morning. “It is not up to mentally ill monsters, it is up to us.”

Trump said he has directed the Department of Justice to work with state and local authorities, along with social media companies, to identify individuals that may be on the way to committing atrocities and stop them before they act.

Trump also took aim at the “gruesome and grisly” video game culture and said “we must stop the glorification of violence in our society.”

Finally, Trump called for reform of mental health laws, to “make sure those people not only get treatment, but, when necessary, involuntary confinement,” to hospitals and treatment facilities.

“Mental illness and hatred,” he said, “pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

In early reaction to trump’s remarks, U.S. Rep Katherine Clark tweeted in response, “Really?? Then why did you roll back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people struggling with mental illness to purchase guns?”

In a pair of tweets earlier this morning, Trump said, “Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

Trump also took a shot at the media, blasting the role of “fake news” for stoking anger in the country.

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years” Trump said in a tweet. “News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

___

(c)2019 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 2.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 2.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings