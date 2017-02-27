Trump, conservatives respond to DNC heads Perez, Ellison

In response to the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) vote for their new chair, former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez – and his subsequent naming of Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) as his deputy chair – President Donald Trump, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and other conservatives have offered their take on the new duo to lead Democrat Party in the years to come.

Using Twitter once again to transmit an unadulterated message to Americans concerning one of the new leaders of the Democratic Party – and bypass the mainstream’s “fake news,” as Trump often puts it –, the president used a little sarcasm when offering Perez his congrats.

“Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC,” Trump tweeted to the Democrat on Saturday. “I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!”

Reading between the lines, Perez was quick to respond to Trump’s tweet with one of his own directed at the president.

“Call me Tom, [a]nd don’t get too happy,” the newly named DNC chair said to Trump via his Twitter account. “@keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare,” Perez warned in his tweet.

From one committee to another

The DNC’s nemesis – the RNC – issued its own response to the Democratic Party for choosing Perez and Ellison to lead Leftists to oppose Trump during the next four years of his administration.

“The Democrat Party has lost touch with the American people,” the RNC expressed in a statement, addressing the DNC’s two new appointments, according to Breitbart. “Voters spoke loud and clear last November that they wanted a change in Washington and to reverse the failed policies of the last eight years.”

RNC officials then stressed how the Democratic Party is relentlessly pushing its radical agenda on Democrats and ignoring the moderate concerns of the majority in its party.

“By selecting a D.C. insider, Democrats only create deeper divisions within their own party by pushing a far-Left agenda that rejects a majority of their base outside Washington,” the RNC’s statement concerning the selection of Perez continued. “The DNC would be well-served to learn from two straight election cycle losses, encourage the leaders in their party to listen to what the voters want, and get to work with Republicans to fix the mess they created.”

More reaction from conservatives

Conservative political experts and journalists alike indicated on Saturday that the DNC’s attempt to reinvigorate the Democratic Party by naming Perez and Ellison to lead it over the upcoming years was nothing short of a disaster.

Israel Project Senior Adviser Omri Ceren indicated that Perez will be facing substantial problems as the DNC’s new chair – with the Democratic Party being reduced to regional party status and standing in complete disarray following its disastrous presidential election in the last complete year of the Obama administration.

“The Democratic Party disintegrated during the Obama years,” Ceren, who also serves as a political blogger, posted on Twitter on Saturday after the news about Perez and Ellison was announced.

Washington Examiner columnist Byron York also took to Twitter to argue that the Democrats’ decision to hone in on demographic diversity – and appoint divisive Latino and African Americans known for their racist political stances – to fill its leadership roles further isolates the party.

“Why Demography Does Not Equal Destiny … ‘Democrats now resemble a regional, not national, party,’” the journalist from the conservative Washington, D.C.-based daily tweeted.

The conservative news outlet Breitbart also stressed how Perez’s new leadership role at the DNC widens the gap between mainline Democrats and the party’s radical Leftists.

“While Perez made history Saturday [by] becoming the first Latino leader of the Democratic Party, those present experienced, first-hand, the deepening of divisions that have mired their party since Election Day,” Breitbart’s Adelle Nazarian pointed out. “Perez’s win was indicative of the Democratic Party’s refusal to heed the voices of its constituents’ calls for change.”

However, it is also argued that the Perez-Ellison duo represents two major groups within the Democratic Party.

“Saturday’s vote was largely seen as a litmus test for the party’s style of leadership going forward; the vote for Perez represents the Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton wing, which is seen as more establishment,” Nazarian continued. “However, Ellison’s appointment as deputy chair maintains the base of the progressive wing of the party, which includes Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).”

Leaning further to the political Right, another nationally recognized conservative news outlet emphasized the shortcomings of the newly appointed Democratic leaders – starting with Perez.

“Tom Perez is dangerous,” RedState.com’s popular contributor known as Streiff contended. “He’s pretty much a run-of-the-mill Stalinist with an ideology that is much more at home in the USSR of 1988 than in the USA of 2017. So, that puts him pretty much in the mainstream of the Democrat Party. These are the key takeaways. First, Perez is Obama’s [machination]. Obama lifted him from relative obscurity and his election ensures the Obama apparatus will keep control of the Democrat Party. Perez is a huge TPP supporter and is viewed by the Bernie Sanders faction as a corporatist sell-out, and with good cause. Perez is a committed and implacable ideologue.”

He also made Ellison’s problematic history known to those who might have only considered him to be a moderate Muslim.

“Ellison is a bigot, an anti-Semite, [and] he’s had his travel funded by groups affiliated with al-Qaeda,” Streiff added about the new DNC deputy chair – a confirmed communist who was wholeheartedly endorsed by the self-proclaimed socialist senator from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders. “[T]he prospect of his being elected DNC chair caused Alan Dershowitz to vow to leave the Democrat Party if he was elected chair.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]