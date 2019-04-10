Trump congratulates Netanyahu on election win

Goodwill wishes begin coming in from allies around the world.

US President Donald Trump, who gifted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights just two weeks before the elections, congratulated Netanyahu on his elections victory on Wednesday.

“I’d like to congratulate Bibi Netanyahu, it looks like that race has been won by him. It may be a little early, but it looks like he’s won it in good fashion,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump called Netanyahu a “great ally” and “a friend,” and characterized the campaign as “a well thought out race.”

Trump also said that Netanyahu’s re-election will improve the chances of peace in the region.

“The fact that Bibi won, I think we’ll see some pretty good action in terms of peace.” he said. “Everybody said, and I never made it a promise, ‘you can’t have peace in the Middle East with Israel and the Palestinians.’ But I think we have a chance, and I think now we have a better chance with Bibi having won.”

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday that the US administration will roll out its long-awaited peace plan in the “very near future.”

Later on Wednesday, President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him and the State of Israel.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support for Israel including the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as well as the US stance against Iranian armed forces.

Trump flags being waived at the Bibi @Netanyahu VICTORY celebration last night! pic.twitter.com/SX8RVAALYW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2019

The two leaders reiterated the deep connection between the two countries and agreed to continue to work together in the coming years for the good of Israel and the US.

Trump was among a number of international leaders who sent congratulatory messages to Netanyahu, primarily from some of his closest allies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself is in the midst of an election campaign – with voting there to start on Thursday – tweeted: “My dear friend Bibi, Congratulations! You are a great friend of India, and I look forward to continuing to work with you to take our bilateral partnership to new heights.”

Modi, with whom Netanyahu has forged a close relationship, then tweeted the same message in Hebrew.

Another leader with whom Netanyahu has developed a close relationship, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, was the first leader to tweet his goodwill wishes: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Netanyahu for an excellent showing in yesterday’s national elections. While the official results have yet not been published, one matter is clear: you have – once again – gained the trust of the people of Israel in record numbers.”

Italy’s far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who met Netanyahu in December, also took to social media to congratulate the prime minister, writing on twitter: “Good job to my friend Bibi Netanyahu and a hug to the people of Israel.”

A less enthusiastic response came from Berlin, where Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin will “work closely, cordially and faithfully with the new Israeli government.” He added that Germany was waiting for the final results of the election.

Israel, he said, “lies in a region with enormous challenges, which is why it’s important to form a government quickly.”

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2019 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)