Trump clarifies position following John Kelly’s border wall comments

President Donald Trump is pushing back against his own chief of staff over the border wall with Mexico.
Trump tweets that “The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it.”
The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water…..
….The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!
Some Democrats who met with Trump aide John Kelly on Wednesday say Kelly told them there are parts of the border where a wall isn’t needed and that Trump didn’t know that when making campaign promises.
Trump is now tweeting that some of the wall will be “see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water …”
He’s also saying the wall “will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is ‘peanuts’ compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S.”
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump’s views on immigration are evolving.
And that statement is giving some people hope for a compromise. But perplexing others.
John Kelly’s comments come amid a shaky effort to reach a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.
It’s a push that the White House and Republicans say they would back if it’s coupled with tough border security measures and other restrictions.
Kelly made the remarks Wednesday at a closed-door meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus – according to participants. And he made similar remarks later on Fox News Channel.
Kelly tells Fox that Trump has “very definitely changed his attitude” toward protecting the young immigrants, “and even the wall, once we briefed him.”
The ONLY way Trump can lose the support of his base, is to cave on his PROMISE to build the wall, upgrade border security to stop the illegal invasion, and deport all the criminals who are here illegally. It looks like he is about to do that. If he does, he will be a one term president, and our next president will be a democrap.
Agreed.
All countries who have continually demonstrated adversarial contempt to the US by failing to assist in the marauding of our country by the ilk of their citizenry bent on lawlessness through their disdain/disregard for legal US immigration should be held accountable….AND IN CONTEMPT….for their citizens actions. ALL costs associated with the blockading, imprisoning, and returning of their lawless citizenry should be refunded to the country that has been invaded,….in this case, The United Sates of America. Until such reparations have been received by our federal government, CUT OFF ALL annual monetary aid NOR assist in any manner these rogue countries until they begin demonstrating due diligence in addressing THEIR problem and reforming THEIR citizenry. Let THEM build prisons to house their criminals…or sell them miles of chain and boxcars loads of locks to ‘incarcerate’ their criminal element within their own borders.
ALL funding to these countries should be halted immediately. It is time we stop paying countries simply to be our “friends”.
Why would President Trump fold when he’s holding a straight flush??? Let one illegal stay- don’t build a WALL, you’ll be just like Bush41. One and done.
This is no different from what Trump said during the campaign. It seems General Kelly is uninformed about the president’s campaign promises.
Trump has everybody guessing as to what he’s actually going to do. I’m still holding out hope that he’s going to keep his promises. We have to have the wall, E-verify, chain migration gone, birthright citizenship gone, and the visa lottery gone. If we get those things, most of the illegals will self-deport. The dems will fight every one of those things to the death, but they’ll gladly promise to do them later for an amnesty today.
We’re already making Mexico pay for it. No, they won’t be sending a check for 20B to the Dept of Treasury, but they will pay. Only a fool (every Liberal in existence) thought Trump meant they would send a check for 20B to the IRS.
Stop the practice of illegals sending money back to Mexico.
Fewer illegals to send the money.
Renegotiate NAFTA to benefit us, or eliminate it.
Insource factory jobs sent to Mexico due to Liberal market distortions.
Mexico will pay. They already are. They will end up paying far more than 20B in the next few years. So much so the Libs will probably switch tactics and say Trump is starving little children in Mexico.
Cut to picture of super poor children with skinny arms, distended bellies, and flies crawling around on their faces.
One of many things I enjoy about our beloved President is this.., ‘never’ put words in his mouth. One had better check with ‘him’ before expounding on what ‘they’ thing he is saying about the agenda for MAGA.., #Keepitalive45
You can play with words any way you want. The fact is Obama kept the illegal aliens pouring in his entire term. That’s over. There will be border security whether it’s a wall or an alligator moat. Let the democrats lie all they want.
General Kelly, it appears to me, is presumptuous, perhaps inflated by his position and power, believing he’s making policy and manipulating the President into accepting HIS globalist view. Kelly is NOT an ideological brother to Trump. He’s far closer to the Establishment/RINO line than to the Populist/Conservative one. Much more of his independent and contrary presumption will, I suspect, get him a discharge.