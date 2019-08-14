Trump cites ‘Fredo’ Cuomo as an example of how red flag laws could work

President Trump trashed Chris Cuomo for getting into a profanity-laced confrontation with a man who addressed him as “Fredo” — and suggested the outburst should disqualify him from owning a gun.

Interrupting his golf vacation, Trump repeated the ‘anti-Italian’ slur to slam the CNN anchor, whom he accused of losing his cool due to “low ratings.”

“I thought Chris was Fredo too,” Trump said on Twitter. “The truth hurts.”

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Trump later suggested the outburst should disqualify Cuomo from owning a gun under proposed “red flag” laws designed to identify people with mental health issues.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!” Trump tweeted.

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Trump’s mention of imposing anti-gun restrictions on Cuomo may inadvertently rile up gun-rights advocates, who fear such rules could be widely used to prevent otherwise law-abiding citizens from owning firearms.

Donald Trump Jr. earlier called Chris Cuomo “the dumb brother” for letting himself get dragged into the confrontation, which was apparently staged by a right-wing YouTube show.

He used a wink-wink emoji to stress that Chris Cuomo isn’t as bright as his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“‘Fredo isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter spat erupted over a YouTube video that depicted Chris Cuomo squaring off against a stranger who apparently called him “Fredo.”

The anchor is shown angrily berating the man and repeatedly cursing at him. He even threatens to throw him down the stairs. The video ends when others step in between the two men.

The unseemly feud quickly drew the attention of the president’s allies. A Trump reelection campaign spokeswoman blasted Chris Cuomo as racist for comparing a casual put-down from the movies to a “dehumanizing word used against blacks.”

That pushback was more than a little ironic since Trump has been accused of brazen racism for defending violent white nationalists at Charlottesville and branding Mexicans as “rapists and criminals.”

Chris Cuomo got some surprising support from Sean Hannity, who broke with his right-wing allies to say the fellow TV personality was right to stand up to an obnoxious bully.

It always happens! When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News. But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense. We never learn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Anthony Scaramucci, the onetime Trump ally, also stood up for Chris Cuomo.

The CNN broadcaster later apologized for his behavior in a tweet, saying he shouldn’t have lost his temper.

“Appreciate all the support but — truth is I should be better than the guys bating me,” he said. “This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

