Trump cancels talks with North Korea in letter to Kim

(UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump is canceling the much anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
In a letter published online, Trump cited “tremendous anger and open hostility” from official North Korean statements for the decision.
The full letter from the President Trump to Chairman Kim Jong Un : https://t.co/RJD9qV0HSl pic.twitter.com/b0BEf0mKWf
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018
“Based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate at this time to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump said in his letter addressed directly to Kim.
Trump may have been referring to comments from officials like Choe Son Hui, who slammed Vice President Mike Pence for comments on Libya and North Korea.
Choe had also suggested the United States should engage in better conduct.
“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room, or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” Choe had said.
In his letter, Trump said, “Please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.
“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”
The president did leave the door open for further talks on a rescheduled summit, when North Korea is willing to deal with Washington on better terms.
“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write,” he wrote. “North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth.”
Trump’s surprise announcement comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he was “very hopeful” the summit would go ahead on June 12.
“I can tell you what it is that President Trump has instructed me to do with respect to how we are going to proceed against North Korea,” Pompeo said. “We are not going to do trade for trade. We are not going to let this drag out. We are not going to provide economic relief until some time as we have an irreversible set of actions — not words, not commitments — undertaken by the North Korean regime.”
Great decision! The Left will go nuts because they don’t understand negotiating. N. Korea was threatening to pull out. Now all they have to do is figure out how to get back in.
I saw the writing on the wall about this meeting not happening, last week.. BUT at least its now official. So stop wasting money on trying to set up the meeting..
And that is what is known as a preemptive strike…
There have been at least three prior PRNK deals…all of which required the US to drop sanctions and provide economic support, in exchange for promises to stop its nuclear arms development & missile technology research.
Up until now having “a deal” was more important than actual North Korean reform. Given this approach has ALWAYS worked in the past, and the world was fully putting the onerous for conducting talks on the US/Trump, I suspect that Choe Son Hui’s comments were expressly intended as a trial-balloon; gaging how desperate Trump & the US is to hold the meeting…so as to know how much to ask for in an opening offer.
I seriously doubt the PRNK strategists thought the US would acknowledge the comments of Choe Son Hui…let alone cancel the meeting & further talks over it.
I anticipate that PRNK will recalibrate & make the next move toward rescheduling a meeting through a 3rd party. I really don’t think they have much of a choice as the current sanctions can’t be sustained in the long term without a risk of a military coup or a popular uprising.
IMO making the same sort of ‘deal’ is foolish. Giving them what they want, with only a verbal guarantee (even a written one is imo worthless) is stupid.
So good on trump, in not following the ‘common way of doing things!’.
Bahahahahaha! Go Trump!! Finally, a president with some gonads.
Guess he figered we would kiss his butt to have this meeting, boy was he smacked down.
We all know what happens if NK tries to deploy nukes against the USA.
Bottom line, South Korea will now be an island. That’s how much of a crater will remain of North Korea.
I suspect it will happen, but in the meantime the Leftists will be salivating that Trump couldn’t get this done…hahaha!