Trump cancels Eagles’ White House visit over anthem dispute

President Donald Trump has canceled the Philadelphia Eagles’ visit to the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory because not all players planned to attend.
In a statement released Monday evening by the Office of the Press Secretary, Trump said that the Eagles “are unable to come to the White House with their full team”:
Trump has just issued this statement about the Philadelphia Eagles' visit tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ERm042RzwS
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 4, 2018
“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” the statement read.
The team was supposed to meet Trump Tuesday.
Instead of the usual ceremony that sees the champions of a major sports league have a photo op with the president, the focus will be on Philadelphia fans who planned to attend.
Defensive ends Chris Long and Brandon Graham and safety Malcolm Jenkins were among the handful of players who planned not to make the trip to Washington.
No Eagles players actually sat or knelt for the anthem during the regular season or playoffs in 2017. Jenkins raised his fist as a form of protest, but stopped doing so in November after the NFL and the players’ coalition agreed to a $90 million social justice initiative.
Trump also revoked the Golden State Warriors’ invitation to the White House last season when their star player, Steph Curry, said he would not want to go.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is a critic of Trump. According to a transcript leaked to the New York Times in April, Lurie said in a closed-door meeting with team owners that “many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump” and called his administration “one disastrous presidency.”
The NFL Network reported Lurie wanted to send fewer than 10 members of the Eagles to the White House, which “did not please Donald Trump.”
Torrey Smith, who played on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning squad but was traded to Carolina in March, responded on Twitter, saying that “no one refused to go simply because Trump ‘insists’ folks stand for the anthem.”
So many lies smh
Here are some facts
1. Not many people were going to go
2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem
3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018
Official statements from the President used to be serious thoughtful expressions of national interest. Now they are childish rants. The latest—if some of the SB champs don’t want to come to the WH, then none of them are invited. POTUS will play with his toys alone tomorrow
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 4, 2018
The Patriots visited Trump’s White House in 2017, and though not every player attended, it did not appear to have anything to do with political or patriotic disagreements. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Houston Astros and some college teams have also followed through on invitations after winning championships during Trump’s term.
Matthew Paras contributed to this report.
Good for Trump. I’m sorry that these whiny little butthurt prima dona communists, are upset that not everything in this nation is perfect.
By all means, keep up your protests if you so desire, but I believe that many Americans do not agree with you…and will let you know that by keeping their wallets closed.
And to that dunce of a player who said “The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military”.
SORRY BUT if you fail to honor the flag, you ARE being disrespectful to the military, who BLED TO ENSURE that flag remains..
The anti-Americans protest that they live in a country where you can become a multi-millionaire in a couple of years by running up and down a field carrying a ball. Then they say they don’t want to go to the White House because of some imagined evil that someone else says Trump did.
Then when they decided not to go, they get upset because Trump doesn’t want them there.
It looks like they can’t get what they want, because they don’t know what they want.
” . . . they don’t want to go to the White House b/c of some imagined evil that someone else says Trump did.”
Yes, they do seem rather easily manipulated by the media.
I am glad that our President revoked this invitation….the proposed delegation consisted of about 10 players and I bet out of those ten, only about 5 or less would really attend. The White House is not a playground for these overpaid buffoons. Don’t respect our flag, our anthem and our country, then I suggest you buy a one-way ticket out. Maybe Whoopi and her cohorts will join them. I see they haven’t moved to Canada yet…are they waiting for warmer weather or the Mounties to escort them to the border.
They were the ones initially making the call not to attend.. SO WHY get upset when trump cancels it for those few who did want to come!
Players try once again to PLAY Trump, When will they LEARN??? Eagles political stunt backfires. Be Happy that You are being Recognized Stupids ! Shut Up, be Proud of Your Country and Play Ball !
Either Way I won’t be watching Your Miserable Selves !
Used to be Patriotism was acceptable. Now, it’s just a figment of one’s imagination; something to be mocked.
For too long, liberals have demanded the “tail wagging the dog” scenario. Trump is finally putting the dog back in charge of the tail. The result is these adolescents whine like children being told to take a nap.
Perhaps, the prima donnas will soon realize they ain’t so special anymore.
Until their overpaid sallaries take a cut, i doubt they will ever make that realization.
If any owner wants to play to an empty stadium, hire Kapperdink and all the other 49er rejects and look at all the empty stadium…I have always like the Eagles, but not much now…MEGA…
MAGA = Make America Great Again
The NFL is losing the fans it already has and dashing any hope that they’ll gain any more, unless of course, more crying communists want to buy tickets to watch other communists play a sport while dissing the symbol of our republic. They don’t understand that they’re wrong and all the equivocating about rights, using bubble-gum card psychology and playing the victim isn’t going to change that. If the whole league goes broke it’s a “so what.” The only thing they understand is an empty box office…give it to them, so they can run around playing the victims of oppression.
Until i see stadiums at 20% capacity, i won’t see them Losing ENOUGH FANS..
NEWS Flash,
Thanks to the spoiled Multi Millionaires NFL Players and the leftist Liberal Hollywood types I have so much more time to go fishing. Plus I am saving big bucks and not putting a dime is their poor me pockets.
MAGA
Honoring any professional sports team is silly. Sports is a false god in the USA that needs to be cast down.
IMO only Olympians and possibly high school teams should get such honors..
Yea for Trump !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good riddance to the “social justice” thugs from the National Football Thug League. I think the “social justice thugs” should worry about the black on black crime in cities like Chicago and Baltimore. How is that for “social justice”, Philadelphia Eagles?
Just like Sharpton and BLM, they care NOT about that black on black crime.. IT simply doesn’t matter to them.
Because of this article, I now know that the Eagles won the SB. Hasn’t changed anything for me, though, since the winner of a game is not that important!
That depends entirely on the definition of “game”, doesn’t it?
Predictably, libs are setting their hair on fire and screaming about this, but Pres. Trump did the RIGHT thing. These over-entitled, America-hating THUGS had planned to use his invitation to the White House as an occasion to push their “poor me–I’m soooo oppressed” narrative, and he chopped them off at the knees by DISINVITING them. Let these thugs “protest” on their OWN dime–not on OURS during a White House appearance that was intended to HONOR them until they peed all over it and turned it into yet another Trump-hatefest.
Their ENTIRE “take a knee” BS is based on a LIE–the BLM-spread “Hands up, don’t shoot!” narrative. These “Social Justice Warriors” are gullible FOOLS, trashing their OWN careers in support of a LIE. How STUPID is that?
A prayer to the NFL gods….”Please have the Philadelphia Iggles go 0 – 16 in the next season.”
To heck with praying to the NFL gods.. Just don’t watch ANY team..
“Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is a critic of Trump. According to a transcript leaked to the New York Times in April, Lurie said in a closed-door meeting with team owners that ‘many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump’ and called his administration ‘one disastrous presidency.’ ”
Well Mr. Lurie, then I can only assume you were in a coma for the 8 years of the previous occupier of the White House, since we don’t have any commentary from you regarding that disaster.
And to Torrey Smith – do you consider Jeffrey Lurie anti-American because he doesn’t support President Trump ? Or is that another of your so called “false narrative(s)” ? I’m (not really) sorry to inform you, but for years and years people have been standing to honor our country and our military. And also, coming together behind our President, no matter what your political view.
And all the hissy fits of some privileged performers won’t change that.
IMO since liberals like him LIKED what obama was doing, to ruin this nation, NO they wouldn’t call it a disaster.. Far from it. THEY CELEBRATE what obozo did.
I’m sick and tired of these over-paid members of the entertainment industry trying to push their politics in our faces. Good move by Trump.