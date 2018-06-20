Trump campaign manager calls on president to fire Jeff Sessions

Donald Trump’s campaign manager has called on the president to fire his attorney general, Jeff Sessions.
Brad Parscale, the manager for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, made the statement on Twitter while criticizing the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
“Time to fire Sessions End the Mueller investigation,” Parscale wrote. “You can’t obstruct something that was phony against you The IG report gives @realDonaldTrump the truth to end it all.”
The “IG report” refers to a review of the FBI’s actions during the 2016 election that was conducted by the justice department’s inspector general, which acts as an independent watchdog.
The 500-page report, which was released last week, condemned former FBI director James Comey for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, while also criticizing the conduct of individual agents. It did not, however, find evidence to support Trump’s claims that the nation’s top law enforcement agency is biased against him. The report did not wade into special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow, nor did the report draw any conclusions about its validity.
The president’s supporters nonetheless seized on text messages exchanged between two FBI employees, who had previously worked on the Russia investigation, that were critical of then-candidate Trump. One of those agents, Peter Strzok, was reassigned from Robert Mueller’s probe last July, shortly after the texts first came to light, while the other, Lisa Page, is no longer at the agency.
Parscale did not elaborate on why he believed Sessions should be fired, when reached by the Guardian. A spokesman for Sessions declined to comment.
The attorney general has come under intense criticism from the president for recusing himself last year from overseeing the FBI’s investigation, following reports that he held at least two meetings with the former Russian ambassador to the US in the run up to the November election.
The president has increasingly expressed his disdain for Sessions’ recusal while stopping short of firing him.
“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself,” Trump tweeted earlier this month.
“I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”
If Sessions was fired do you think the Senate would let Rudy G. get the job?
Doubt it. Though i would MUCH prefer Judge Pirro!
Sessions should have been fired long ago. Chris Christie has the legal prosecutor experience, talent and guts to head up the Attorney General’s office and go after the swamp creatures leeching off our government and obstructing the Presidency.
Chris Christie should then put Jeff Sessions under oath in an exit interview and ask if he or his family member’s lives have been threaten by the Clinton/Obama assassination team to stay away from all Clinton/Obama illegalities.
This. Put Cristie in there and let him tear the Swamp creatures to shreds.
If anyone pleads the 5th, just automatically lock them up. With the absurd amount of power the FBI wields over our citizens, they should be considered guilty until proven innocent.
I agree Tyrone. WE HAVE ALL been calling for just this. WHAT WE ARE all wanting to know, is when the hell Trump will wake up, and DO JUST THIS!!!!
As much grief and grilling that went on during the Session nomination….do you really think that they will move any faster to approve a Session’s replacement. Isn’t Rosenstein 2nd in command? If so, we need to keep this milktoast on for a little while until we can also get rid of Rosenstein and start the slate clean.