Trump calls on Kavanaugh accuser to provide police report from alleged assault

President Trump called on Christine Blasey Ford on Friday to provide a police report to back up her allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her more than three decades ago.
In a change of tone after days of reserved statements regarding the allegations, the president first tweeted in defense of Kavanaugh and then put pressure on Ford to furnish a police report, though there’s no indication one was ever filed.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018
I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018
The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had called on Ford to respond by 10 a.m. Friday whether she will testify before the committee on Monday.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Related Story: Brett Kavanaugh, wife and Christine Blasey Ford all receiving death threats: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE
Join the discussion
And btw, don’t use the Jorge Jr memos from 2004 as your model on how to produce it (I’m 99.99% sure it doesn’t exist and never did)!
This is the Supreme Court for 328 million Americans and one liberal thinks she is so important that we all need to wait for her to finish developing her story that she claims has had 36 years to work on but was only discovered to be in her head 6 years ago and now would like the FBI to look for evidence of it in the real world.
Sounds crazy I know, that we bend over backward to kiss liberals behind like this
Well, considering what she learn in rich girls school and her lifestyle in a nearby town, she was/is a floozy as we used to call them. Of course no police report because she was willing to go into a bedroom with some males and doesn’t have a clue the year, when, where, how, who, location, whatever. She is a Soros connection, a super leftist and not all there in the noggin. Thanks to DiFi this is just a circus and nothing more. No more investigations but perhaps Kavanaugh would like to have a real investigation on her and her past and present. And DiFi should retire NOW and with no benefits of any kind as she has made her family uber rich porking our money! She started this and we will finish it and neither Ford nor DiFi will like the outcome. Ford is not special but if she wants to appear on Monday, I am sure Grassley will provide “protection” but we want it all to be PUBLIC! She is playing games and we are not biting!
Every liberal thinks like that.
It is beyond my comprehension why we conservatives seldom fight fire with fire. Progressives continue to do what they do simply because there are no serious consequences for their actions. In the case of Kavanaugh, if he knows he is innocent of the accusation made by Ford, there is a reputation saving solution available to him. He can file a libel suit against Ford, which would require Ford to prove her accusations or pay an extreme penalty.
Exactly and I sure hope he does and sues her royalty for defamation and outright lying. Maybe also sue DiFi who started this crap. Now, get him into the SC immediately and if she doesn’t appear do it Monday and if she appears, do it Monday any way. I am sure there has been a lot of coaching but she will be caught or plead some stupid thing as did Zuckerberg and others, so Brett take her to court!
He probably won’t be able to sue her, as Supreme Court Justice. I don’t remember any SCJ being involved in any lawsuit.
I’m trying to understand why this woman, who claimed to have been raped by Mr. K. has no evidence of a police report, has waited over three decades to bring this to the attention of the public, and only decides to say something when he’s being considered for the supreme court. I think someone should investigate her, her finances, and who paid her and some of her high school friends to stop Kavanaugh.
It’s not hard to understand. It’s a setup to keep Kavanaugh’s nomination from happening before the mid-terms, after which the liberals figure they will have enough communists and Muslim-lovers in the Senate to keep ANY non-communist or non-Muslim Supreme Court nominee from getting onto the Court.
Not even raped. Assaulted. He supposedly never got her blouse unbuttoned….if he was even wherever she thinks she might have been whenever that was. And whoever might have been wherever they could have been before they may have left should certainly be able to be a witness for whatever it could have been. If it happened.
I think.
How would Brennan put it?
She might be a lying, paid for, Democrat wh*re with no morals above a six month old pussycat’s. We just don’t know.
Ask Obama to help you forge a police report.
He didn’t forge that certificate Of Live Birth. Someone else forged that for him. (And she’s dead now. The only person NOT to survive a bad aircraft landing.)
Note to Ford: Watch your back.
I say Christine Blasey Ford is a pathological liar – well practiced enough to pass a polygraph.
Prove me wrong, Chrissy.