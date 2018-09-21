Trump calls on Kavanaugh accuser to provide police report from alleged assault

President Trump called on Christine Blasey Ford on Friday to provide a police report to back up her allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her more than three decades ago.

In a change of tone after days of reserved statements regarding the allegations, the president first tweeted in defense of Kavanaugh and then put pressure on Ford to furnish a police report, though there’s no indication one was ever filed.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had called on Ford to respond by 10 a.m. Friday whether she will testify before the committee on Monday.

