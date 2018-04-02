Trump calls for immigration crackdown

President Donald Trump delivered several tweets regarding U.S. immigration policy before attending church service with his family on Easter Sunday.
Trump delivered his first tweet of the morning at 8:27 a.m. wishing his followers “HAPPY EASTER!” before delivering thoughts on border immigration enforcement, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the North American Free Trade Agreement and his proposed border wall.
Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!
“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch and Release. Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!” Trump wrote on Twitter about two hours after his holiday greeting.
The “nuclear option” Trump called for refers to changing a Senate rule to allow legislation to pass with a majority vote, instead of the necessary 60 votes.
Trump most recently called on Congress to get rid of the filibuster rule prior to signing the $1.3 trillion spending bill, which didn’t provide protection for DACA recipients.
Trump has ordered an end to the Obama-era DACA program and on Sunday said “big flows of people are all trying to take advantage” of the program, which protects hundreds of thousands of children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.
He then turned to one of his campaign promises to renegotiate NAFTA, which he cited as an important source of funding for Mexico.
Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!
“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!” Trump wrote.
These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!
The recently signed omnibus bill provided $1.6 billion in border security, including funds to build a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico.
At 11:05 a.m., shortly after his final tweet, the president, first lady Melania Trump and first daughter Tiffany Trump entered Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal church in Palm Beach, Fla., for Easter service, according to the Palm Beach Post.
When asked about his earlier immigration tweets Trump said, “Mexico has got to help us at the border.”
Before the Trump family’s arrival at the church, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Secret Service has opened an investigation into vandalism at a Trump property.
Overnight vandals splashed red paint on the entrance sign at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to a White House pool report.
