Trump calls for amendment to ban flag burning. Do you agree?

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 11:50 am June 17, 2019
President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Trump pledged his support Saturday for updating the U.S. Constitution to let Congress outlaw burning the American flag.

“All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “A no brainer!”

The Supreme Court has found that flag burning is a form of free speech and accordingly protected under the First Amendment, effectively requiring the Constitution to be amended in order for Congress to have the authority to decide otherwise.

jb80538
1:08 pm June 17, 2019 at 1:08 pm

While we can agree that burning the US flag in any other way than a proper retirement ceremony is wrong but allowed by the constitution.

If you want to burn the flag in protest, please wrap yourself in before lighting it on fire.

pitter
1:19 pm June 17, 2019 at 1:19 pm

So many women and men have died to protect our Flag. I agree it should be a crime to burn it in protest. I’m with jb80538 let them wrap them self in the flag before setting it on fire.

There are certain things that need protection, our Flag, free speaks, religion, bearing arms and for me, my Bible.

    Kbuzz1
    2:21 pm June 17, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    If I could just protect my 2nd Amendment right here in California, the rest of it would be no problem.

williweb
2:11 pm June 17, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Let people burn the flag. At least we will know who they are, and it’s good for the flagmaking industry. Nobody is getting my flag!

josejimenez
2:36 pm June 17, 2019 at 2:36 pm

Now folks, before anyone gets their panties all in a twist let me say I strongly believe burning the flag is WRONG. OK? Now here is what I have to say about the subject.
First, does this protest, as long as it does not damage someone’s personal property against their will, not fall under free speech? If not, why not?
Second, does demanding that the flag be virtually worshiped not come close to what a totalitarian nation would require? In other words,no constitutional freedoms.
Third, can one be forced to honor the flag if they have no desire to do so? Honor is a state of mind and not something that can be forced. Lip service perhaps, but not true honor.
The major problem with burning the flag is that the circus the media makes of it just promotes the demonstration. If the driveby media would NOT broadcast it far and wide, endlessly, it probably would not happen since no one would know about it and therefore the “protest” would be moot.
I don’t believe a constitutional amendment is a good idea. However I do think that if someone were to proceed to “beat a flag burner mightily about the brow” (in other words KICK THIER mother lovin patoot) and law enforcement just happened to be on the other side of town thus unavailable at the moment, perhaps the message would become clear, even to the freakin brain dead dolts that figure they are making a statement.

