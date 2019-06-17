Trump calls for amendment to ban flag burning. Do you agree?

President Trump pledged his support Saturday for updating the U.S. Constitution to let Congress outlaw burning the American flag.

“All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “A no brainer!”

The Supreme Court has found that flag burning is a form of free speech and accordingly protected under the First Amendment, effectively requiring the Constitution to be amended in order for Congress to have the authority to decide otherwise.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.

