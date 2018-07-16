Trump blasts Mueller probe, Putin denies meddling as leaders tout summit as ‘success’

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin touted their highly anticipated summit Monday as a success, though allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election quickly took center stage at a joint press conference.

Putin again emphatically denied meddling in the 2016 election, but also offered to cooperate in the special counsel probe—with a catch.

Trump, meanwhile, made clear that he “spent a great deal of time talking” about the issue of election meddling during their one-on-one meeting. But he went on to repeatedly slam Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe as a “disaster for our country,” and assert there was “no collusion.” He suggested the claims were being used by Democrats who “should have been able to win” as an excuse.

