Trump blasts Mueller probe, Putin denies meddling as leaders tout summit as ‘success’

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin touted their highly anticipated summit Monday as a success, though allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election quickly took center stage at a joint press conference.
Putin again emphatically denied meddling in the 2016 election, but also offered to cooperate in the special counsel probe—with a catch.
Trump, meanwhile, made clear that he “spent a great deal of time talking” about the issue of election meddling during their one-on-one meeting. But he went on to repeatedly slam Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe as a “disaster for our country,” and assert there was “no collusion.” He suggested the claims were being used by Democrats who “should have been able to win” as an excuse.
Read more at Fox News.
I was really hoping they would break out the Taser for that dumbass reporter that had to play SJW.
There are certainly, times i’d LOVE To see someone go all medieval on those SJW reporters, who try to grandstand.
There is not much more annoying than some weirdo holding a sign.
If I see a commercial on TV where all these people hold signs, then I’m not buying your product.
To me this is about the same as a bunch of people saying,
“I used to doubt…”
“I used to doubt…”
“I used to doubt…”
“I used to doubt…”
“I used to doubt…”
“…but not since I switched…”
“…but not since I switched…”
“…but not since I switched…”
“…but not since I switched…”
“I switched!”
“I switched!”
“I switched!”
“I switched!”
“I switched!”
“You can too!”
“You can too!”
“You can too!”
“You can too!”
“We all can!”
“We all can!”
“We all can!”
“We all can!”
“We all can!”
“We all can!”
“Everyone can!”
“Everyone can!”
“Everyone can!”
“Everyone can!”
“Everyone can!”
Just shut up already. I’m not buying.