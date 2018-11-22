Trump blasts Chief Justice Roberts over ill informed judicial scolding

President Trump fired back Wednesday at Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., saying there are indeed “Obama judges” who refuse to give this administration a fair shake.

He was responding after a stunning rebuke hours earlier by the chief justice, who issued a statement through the Supreme Court chiding Mr. Trump’s comments on Tuesday over rough treatment at the hands of judges.

“Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” the president said on Twitter.

Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

…..are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

He also said the judicial 9th Circuit, which covers the country’s West Coast, fails the test of being an independent judiciary.

On Tuesday a district judge in California, which is part of the 9th Circuit, blocked Mr. Trump’s attempt to curtail bogus asylum claims from people who jump the border, such as members of the migrant caravan.

Related Story: Justice Roberts’ attack against President Trump was blatantly political and wrong

Mr. Trump erupted at that ruling, saying it was the latest in a string of adverse decisions.

He said if all courts were fair, immigrant-rights advocates wouldn’t rush to file their cases in the 9th Circuit, where has been home to a number of high-profile fights over the president’s travel ban, his sanctuary city crackdown, his border wall plans, his asylum policies and family detention and separations.

In all but the border wall case, he has lost in the 9th Circuit. The travel ban ruling was later overturned by the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Roberts. The other immigration cases have yet to reach the high court in full.

Mr. Trump, though, said “a vast number” of the 9th Circuit’s decisions do get overturned.

“79% of these decisions have been overturned in the 9th Circuit.” @FoxNews A terrible, costly and dangerous disgrace. It has become a dumping ground for certain lawyers looking for easy wins and delays. Much talk over dividing up the 9th Circuit into 2 or 3 Circuits. Too big! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

“Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!” the president tweeted.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.5/10 (6 votes cast)