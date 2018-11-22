Trump blasts Chief Justice Roberts over ill informed judicial scolding

President Trump fired back Wednesday at Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., saying there are indeed “Obama judges” who refuse to give this administration a fair shake.
He was responding after a stunning rebuke hours earlier by the chief justice, who issued a statement through the Supreme Court chiding Mr. Trump’s comments on Tuesday over rough treatment at the hands of judges.
“Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” the president said on Twitter.
He also said the judicial 9th Circuit, which covers the country’s West Coast, fails the test of being an independent judiciary.
On Tuesday a district judge in California, which is part of the 9th Circuit, blocked Mr. Trump’s attempt to curtail bogus asylum claims from people who jump the border, such as members of the migrant caravan.
Mr. Trump erupted at that ruling, saying it was the latest in a string of adverse decisions.
He said if all courts were fair, immigrant-rights advocates wouldn’t rush to file their cases in the 9th Circuit, where has been home to a number of high-profile fights over the president’s travel ban, his sanctuary city crackdown, his border wall plans, his asylum policies and family detention and separations.
In all but the border wall case, he has lost in the 9th Circuit. The travel ban ruling was later overturned by the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Roberts. The other immigration cases have yet to reach the high court in full.
Mr. Trump, though, said “a vast number” of the 9th Circuit’s decisions do get overturned.
“79% of these decisions have been overturned in the 9th Circuit.” @FoxNews A terrible, costly and dangerous disgrace. It has become a dumping ground for certain lawyers looking for easy wins and delays. Much talk over dividing up the 9th Circuit into 2 or 3 Circuits. Too big!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018
“Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!” the president tweeted.
Once again, President Trump is right, and anyone with more than one brain cell knows it. There is nothing wrong with stating the obvious.
Of course there are “silent labelled” judges. Isn’t this why President’s Love the rare opportunity to nominate one-? This played a part in the suspected murder of Justice Scalia. There is a lot going on behind the scenes. It never comes out in the press. The press is similar to a private protection agency for democrats. Too much money laundering and payoffs i.e. donations from those who want favors.
So many obama appointees fall in line with his personal political views. If they don’t they aren’t nominated. They will decide how he wants them to decide.
As I said yesterday, jb80538, Obama never appointed ANYBODY to ANYTHING unless they were more loyal to HIM and his radical Leftist LOON ideology than they were or ever WOULD BE to this country or its Constitution! He PACKED the Federal Courts with Leftist LOON “useful idiots!” It really IS true that a President’s judicial appointments will continue HIS policies and ideology LONG past his Presidency. It should be noted that the Senate is currently holding HOSTAGE many of Pres. Trump’s judicial appointments. There are HUNDREDS of vacancies on Federal Courts that would help to offset Obama’s “useful idiot” judges, if the Senate would get off their worthless collective ***ES and confirm Pres. Trump’s appointments for them!
I raged to my husband about the same thing when I first saw Roberts’ remarks!! He’s so high and mighty that he doesn’t think we have eyes, ears, and a brain??? Does he think we’re not intelligent enough to understand that we ABSOLUTELY have politically biased judges legislating from the bench??? NO Justice Roberts!! We don’t live in your perfect little utopia where justice is ACTUALLY blind!! And I DIDN’T have to go to college/university to learn that! Thank God!
Roberts is a traitor who affirmed the abomination of obamacare. He should resign and allow Trump to replace him with a real conservative.
I do understand Roberts position but the integrity of the court is much more threatened by judges who twist the law to suit their own purposes
Such villains are more a threat to our peace and safety than any terrorist
Having nations who do not have a satisfactory means to evaluate their citizens be subject to a more extensive examination than citizens for nations which do is not being unfair but making them the equal of everyone else who had to pass the standards in place of their nation
Giving sanctuary to criminals is providing protection of the law to those who will not live under it and undermines the very reason for the law in the first place
Giving asylum to those who would storm our borders is not giving but being made subject to their demands. They should have been mowed down as they attempted to cross and let wild animals eat their rotting carcasses
Trump is RIGHT! Check this out
https://freebeacon.com/politics/david-brock-memo-attack-trump/
It outlines the left’s plans to undermine President Donald Trump. According to the Beacon, the memo, which is marked “Private & Confidential”, was distributed to 100 big money donors at a retreat in Florida by Media Matters founder and liberal operative David Brock.
The Free Beacon reports:
The Washington Free Beacon attended the retreat and obtained David Brock’s private and confidential memorandum from the meeting. The memo, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” outlines Brock’s four-year agenda to attack Trump and Republicans using Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Shareblue.
The memo contains plans for defeating Trump through impeachment, expanding Media Matters’ mission to combat “government misinformation,” ensuring Democratic control of the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections, filing lawsuits against the Trump administration, monetizing political advocacy, using a “digital attacker” to delegitimize Trump’s presidency and damage Republicans, and partnering with Facebook to combat “fake news.”
Our President ROCKS!!!!!!! The Ninth Circuit court of Appeals *****!!!
Of all people, Roberts should be wise enough to stay away from politics… guess he is not.
Justice Roberts was out of line–and delusional, in the bargain, if he actually believes we have an “independent” judiciary. There damned well ARE Obama judges–WAY too many of them, as he made SURE to pack the courts with every Leftist LOON judge he could–and they are STILL doing his bidding, exactly as he intended.
I agree with what pundits are saying, too. That Circuit Court does not have any BUSINESS issuing rulings that affect the entire country, and not just whatever case they are hearing within their “circuit.” ONE judge in San Francisco should NOT have “veto power” over national policy for the entire country, and CERTAINLY should not be allowed to OVERRULE the President. The Executive Branch is separate but EQUAL to the Judicial, and NOT subservient to every Leftist LOON judge on Federal courts! That is just INSANE. CONGRESS is in charge of overseeing the lower Federal Courts, and they need to pass a law that STOPS these LOONY judges from issuing rulings that extend outside their jurisdiction!
Scotus decisions , if not 9-0, are usually 5-4 or 4-5 along political lines. The liberals against the conservatives. If Roberts doesn’t see that he should be committed. And liberals go judge shopping, looking for liberal judges to legislate from the bench. How can he deny that?
The Leftist LOON is partially right on this–changing immigration law to put a stop to the “asylum for everybody” nonsense the Dems inserted into them is the job of CONGRESS, and should be addressed by Congress. Presidents don’t have the power to change the law by executive order. It would be a simple matter for CONGRESS to amend the immigration laws to put a STOP to this “asylum” scam that the damned immigration attorneys are using to get MILLIONS of these parasites into our country, where they immediately disappear and start living here illegally, with few of them even showing up for their “asylum hearings.” But I see NOTHING wrong with Pres. Trump issuing an “emergency” executive order to prevent these CARAVAN parasites from flooding into our country on BOGUS “asylum” claims–until Congress can act on it. And they had better act on it FAST, because come January, the Leftist LOONS will take control of the House, and it will likely be IMPOSSIBLE to do anything about this “asylum scam” from then on!
The “caravan” was DELIBERATELY organized and formed and its purpose is to bum-rush our border and PUSH THEIR WAY IN! Seems to me that the President–who is responsible for national security–has the right and the OBLIGATION to issue an emergency executive order DEALING with this existential threat to national security, which SHOULD include a directive to Congress to get OFF their sorry fannies and FIX this mess by fixing the “asylum” changes the conniving COMMUCRATS made to our immigration laws during Obama’s tenure.
NOBODY who sneaks in here illegally should be eligible for asylum, PERIOD. So, Congress–are you going to do your jobs and FIX THIS, or just sit on your worthless career politician FANNIES and let our country be “fundamentally transformed” into just another Third World PEST HOLE and vassal state of the global government, which is the ULTIMATE objective of the Leftist LOONS pushing open borders?
BTW, Justice Roberts, Your Honor, Congress has never declared martial law. However, at the outset of the Civil War, in July 1861, Congress ratified most of the martial law measures declared by President Abraham Lincoln. President Lincoln used the authority granted him under the Act on September 15, 1863, to suspend Habeas Corpus throughout the Union in any case involving prisoners of war, spies, traitors, or any member of the military. He subsequently both suspended Habeas Corpus and imposed martial law in Kentucky on July 5, 1864.
The Supreme Court has interpreted both to allow the declaration of martial law by the president or Congress. I say again, Your Honor, THE PRESIDENT . . or Congress . . . !
After all, who’s in charge of National Security, Sir . . . POTUS/CINC, or SCOTUS . . . Sir?
Semper Fortis . . . !
Roberts SHOULD have been impeached for ruling the unconstitutional ObamaCare plan constitutional! ObamaCare is Communism–which is against the Constitution. He STILL can be impeached, but what do we think a do-nothing Congress will do??
John Roberts proves that you don’t have to be smart to be a lawyer or the Chief Justice of the US
All you have to be is compromised…..
I hate to say it, but I believe Roberts is setting himself up to be the new ‘swing vote’ on the Supreme Court. The press will adore him and the Antifa leftist loons will cut back on the death threats to his family.
Roberts is an example of why we need to limit the amount of time a Justice can serve on the Supreme Court (And also the amount of time someone can serve in Congress).
In almost every area of government, when you get to those levels of power, and stay there long enough, it inhibits your ability to see the real world that most people have to live in.
Justice Roberts has just demonstrated that he is no longer living in the real world.