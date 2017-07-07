Trump blames Russia for election meddling, faults Obama for doing nothing

President Trump said Thursday that he agreed Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential race and slammed former President Barack Obama for doing nothing about it, saying he didn’t “choke” but made a political decision.
The president said Mr. Obama ignored Russian meddling in the election because he thought, as did most people, that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was going to win the election.
“The reason is he thought Hillary was going to win. If he thought I was going to win, he would have done plenty about it,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference in Poland. “His people said he choked. I don’t think he choked.”
Mr. Obama reportedly learned of the Russia meddling as early as August and did not take action until after the Nov. 8 election.
A spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee blasted Mr. Trump for blaming Mr. Obama.
DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said it was “extremely worrisome to watch Trump bash freedoms afforded by our First Amendment and slam our former president, all while standing on foreign soil.”
She accused Mr. Trump of dismissing the seriousness of the Russian hacking.
“Trump is currently in charge of protecting our country, but his dismissal of Russia’s attack is nothing less than a failure to stand up for American democracy and an invitation for the Kremlin to come back in 2018,” Ms. Watson said.
Mr. Trump has been under pressure from the media to admit Russia interfered in the election and was asked about it at the joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
This issue is expected to come up Friday when Mr. Trump has his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On his second trip abroad as president, Mr. Trump visited close ally Poland before going to the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Mr. Trump had resisted acknowledging Russian meddling in the election, which Democrats and left-leaning news media used to delegitimize the election results, although there has been no evidence that Russia affected the outcome.
“I agree. I think it was Russia, and I think it was probably other people and/or other countries. And I seen nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows for sure,” he said.
Mr. Trump compared the U.S. intelligence community assessment of Russian interference to the erroneous 2003 assessment that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, which helped trigger the Iraq War.
“Everybody was 100 percent sure that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Guess what, that led to one big mess,” he said. “They were wrong, and it led to a mess.”
• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
Join the discussion
Obama and Hillary gave 20% of our uranium to Russia in exchange for money going to the Clinton Foundation. Then there was Comey the DIRTY LAWYER for Hillary, telling the DNC that they had been hacked and that the FBI wanted to go into their computers. Since when can the DNC tell the FBI, that the FBI can not go into the DNC computers? Talk about collusion, Obama RAT, Hillary RAT and John Podesta are the epitome of collusion!
President Trump is pointing out the obvious. All the FUROR by the Democrats and their friends in the media (ie, 90% of the media) about Russian hacking into DNC computers happened under the Obama administration. DNC deny it all you want. CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NYT, WaPo — protect Obama’s legacy at all costs! But the simple fact is true. Barack Obama did nothing about it, and publicly said “it’s no big deal.” Until, that is, Hillary Clinton lost the election by stiffing the very press who fought to make her Queen and ignoring the Rust Belt states she needed to win.
It was Obama’s NSA, CIA, FBI, DOJ, and State Dept that did nothing about Russian interference. Why?
But it is the height of hypocrisy to NOW somehow blame Trump for what happened in 2016. I just wish Republicans would stop fighting the president alongside Dems. The country is more important than your personal power and position. The sooner you wake up to that, the better we all will be.