Trump bars transgenders from military

(EFE).– President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that transgender individuals would be prohibited from serving in the United States military, saying he made the decision after consulting with generals and military experts.

Trump said his administration would not allow transgender troops to serve in any capacity in the US armed forces.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming .. victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.” Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017





Related Story: Transgender Surgery Can Cost More Than $100,000

In June 2016, then-US Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that, “effective immediately,” transgender individuals currently on military duty would be able to serve openly.

He said then that the services would begin allowing transgender individuals to join the armed forces starting on July 1, 2017.

But hours before that deadline, on June 30, 2017, the Pentagon announced a delay in its transgender recruitment policy until Jan. 1, 2018.

You Might Like







“The services will review their accession plans (for transgender applicants) and provide input on the impact to the readiness and lethality of our forces,” the Pentagon said then.

That delay, however, did not affect transgender individuals currently serving in the Armed Forces, whose future is now in limbo following Trump’s announcement.

The president did not indicate in his tweets when and how the ban would be implemented.

© 2017 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (6 votes cast)