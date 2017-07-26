Trump bars transgenders from military

(EFE).– President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that transgender individuals would be prohibited from serving in the United States military, saying he made the decision after consulting with generals and military experts.
Trump said his administration would not allow transgender troops to serve in any capacity in the US armed forces.
“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming .. victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.” Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account.
After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
In June 2016, then-US Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that, “effective immediately,” transgender individuals currently on military duty would be able to serve openly.
He said then that the services would begin allowing transgender individuals to join the armed forces starting on July 1, 2017.
But hours before that deadline, on June 30, 2017, the Pentagon announced a delay in its transgender recruitment policy until Jan. 1, 2018.
“The services will review their accession plans (for transgender applicants) and provide input on the impact to the readiness and lethality of our forces,” the Pentagon said then.
That delay, however, did not affect transgender individuals currently serving in the Armed Forces, whose future is now in limbo following Trump’s announcement.
The president did not indicate in his tweets when and how the ban would be implemented.
IT’S ABOUT TIME someone stood up to this PC crap. Wonder how long it will take the American Communist Legal Union to jump on this? Cousin It has no place in the military. Anybody remember how the term “fragging someone” got started? If they keep letting wackadoodles in the military a whole new generation will learn what it means.
Where do I sign up for my free Donkey size Sex change.
You can bet that the Always Commie lovers union, is diligently looking for the right liberal activist judge to put their appeal of this, into.. JUST to once again show judicial over-reach..
The Media is calling this “shocking” but never used any words like that when Obama first let transgenders in. It’s not shocking, it’s common sense. The military needs to be a place of honor and uniformity, not a place of weirdness and “do your own thing”.
the earths temperature has gone up today from all the panties and underwear that are being wadded up in the pervert community.
go president trump go!
Oh, my God, Capricorn1–GLOBAL WARMING! GLOBAL WARMING! LOL.
Nope, *GLUTEAL* WARMING! *GLUTEAL* WARMING! 🙂
Since librards have their brains in their Sphincters, pitty all that panty bunching doesn’t give them a “Head ache!”
First of all, REGARDLESS of the FICTION put out by the Leftists, “transgenders” are MESSED-UP individuals with SEVERE mental health issues. They commit suicide at a rate exponentially HIGHER than the general population. Is that REALLY who we want in the front lines of our military? They do NOT belong in the military, and it is GROSSLY unfair for OTHER members of the military to have to rely upon them for support in combat situations, because, to put it bluntly, they are not PSYCHOLOGICALLY FIT for combat duty and could well end up getting a LOT of their comrades in arms KILLED because of it. Those are the FACTS, and I don’t care if it’s PC or NOT. President Trump is RIGHT–THIS idiocy needs to END! Obama was using our military as his PERSONAL social engineering LAB RATS for LOONY experiments based on Leftist LOON ideas, and THAT needs to STOP. That is NOT the function of our military!
GOD DOES NOT MAKE MISTAKES!!!!!
XX=female
XY=male.
I agree that those who can’t ‘fit’ into either category, are deviants with severe mental issues. NOT WHO WE WANT OR NEED IN THE MILITARY!!!!
And one thing i STILL have yet to see a single libtard address is if we DID allow Trannies into the military;
A) if it was a man going woman, would they use MALE dress codes (for uniforms, haircuts etc) and MALE Fitness requirements? Or would they go with female ones?
B) If someone’s on hormone therapy are they eligible to be deployed? If not, then WHAT GOOD ARE THEY to the military??
C) What of those who are actively in the process of Transitioning? Since it is OBVIOUSLY A “pre-existing condition”, should the VA be forced to pay for it all??
Good. They already made a bad decision in trying to change their sex. Why would the military want them to make more bad decisions..!!
It’s called common sense, no reason for discussion.
Common sense is forbidden by liberals…
It is ridiculous to allow people requiring continuous hormonal treatments and/or elective surgery to serve in the military. This is not discrimination but practicality! We do not accept recruits with diabetes, asthma, blindness, deafness, missing limbs, or any disease that requires ongoing treatment. Heck, a requirement for special shoes got people rejected. Our military is a fighting force, not a social experiment…and sex change is nothing but a social experiment in lieu of proper psychological counseling!
Too true Bruce.. I know 4 people who were MEDICALLY rejected by the Navy when i joined.. 3 were TOO TALL for shipboard life (one was 6’3″, the others were 6’6″ or higher), and the 4th was color blind..
I also was MYSELF, rejected from joining the Army or marines cause of a Burn scar i have had on my back since i was 1 and a half.. ALL cause the scar split right along the spine when it happened, and i have had several skin flap operations on it.. SO in their eyes, i was a RISK, too much of a risk to take medically…
And if that was ME, then WHY should a mental “it” Not be medically unfit as well?
The cost of surgery and medications is expensive. The lost one combat readiness of one is one to many. Someone pulled from active service while undergoing “treatment” is not replaced so their unit would be short someone until they are done and returned to full duty.
Beside what would stop someone from joining just to make the claim out of tech school so that the government would have to pay their medical bills, a salary while unable to work and free schooling for when they got out?
That’s already happening though.. I knew almost a dozen fellow Electronics techs who joined JUST SO they could get the Gi Bill, and Tuition assistance, then got all the Certifications they could wrangle, and as soon as they were done wit their 4 yr enlistment, got out.. SO ALL THAT MONEY spent to train and certify them was effectively wasted..
Which is why i feel, ONLY ONCE someone has re-enlisted at least ONCE, should those benefits be available to them…
Wonderful move on the part of President Trump. Now, Commander in Chief, reintroduce “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and get the military functioning most effectively without all the PC horse dung. Then, Sir, advise all commanders they have nothing to fear from the MFFR entity… Those in uniform who desire to honor the Lord will then be free to do so as they once were. Likewise, those holding no belief system or some other belief system have the right to temporarily distance themselves as necessary.
Finally, a slight return to ‘common sense?’ What part of ‘joining the military to access some FREE sex change therapy/operation’ has anything to do with “serving your country?” Many, having issues with their “sexual orientation,” continue to have access to the largest ‘captured pool’ of men and women in the country – the U.S. Armed Forces. Enough, as they say, is enough!
Transgender men are not suitable for being in the military because our soldiers are supposed to be ready for combat and able to concentrate on completing their mission without being distracted by sexual issues and desires for other military men.
What? Now who will “man” the flamethrowers?
Now that was frikken funny!!!
About time we have a true Commander in Chief comming down with common sense traditional principles for our Fighting forces. These are proven principles over hundreds of years ,if not thousands of years for building a strong fighting force. About time our Top Leader puts a stop to the Sex experimentation idiocy of the previous Discusting administration. Our Military should not be burdened with individuals who have issuers as to who or what they are. As it is our Military does not allow men with many ailments, including flat feet, to serve. The same should apply to confused poeple who have Sex changes who don’t like what they have between they’re legs. The dainty little fairy’s don’t belong in in the Military with so many issues and special demands. Combat mental disorders are bad enough,PTSD. Hate to calculate the approximate cost for adding in Sex/Confusion Transgender Sex Refversal trauma. These kind of soldiers I’d give’m to the enemy, for free.
I surveyed all my Vietnam Veterans, former military and current military friends and they ALL agree – there is no place in our military for any homosexuals, transgenders, lesbians, queers, gays, bisexuals, or anyone who is not a stable heterosexual man or woman who is happy with the gender they were born with! Men have penises, women have vaginas. Men marry women, women marry men. Men have sex with women, women have sex with men. Anything else is WRONG and not acceptable!
The military is no place for people with mental issues. Male or female is written into our genes. I can say anything I want to say about myself but it doesn’t mean it’s true. If I’m short I can say I’m tall. If I’m white, I can say I’m black. But my genes determine what I really am physically. Not what I say I am. People with views of themselves that don’t comport with reality, are not mentally sound. They may deserve our compassion, but we can’t allow them to redefine reality.
Jim
well said
I’m so happy that President Trump has the sense to stop this PC BS. Someone who is “trans-gender” is mentally ill and has no place in the military. Get this, our idiot governor in CT has ordered the National Guard not to discriminate against “trans-genders” and says that the Guard must accept them. There is only one problem with that, the National Guard must recruit to the current Army or Air Force regulations. Guess what idiot? You can’t change the regulations! I’m counting the days until I can leave the PRC (Peoples Republic of Connecticut).
Thank You Thank you Thank you…MY PRESIDENT!!!
Obama started all this crap….so it can’t be right. Maybe it would be ok for one of his
appointed liberal judges to be Transgender since they already have proven to be a carrier of
the “liberal disease” and twisted reasoning ability. Who can tell what is under those robes?
“ The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. ”
― Martin Luther King, Jr.
It’s obvious President Trump is not a career politician. He is doing the country a favor by doing the job of President for the betterment of the country. He doesn’t need the job, who the hell would want it? The political hacks and pundits be damned.