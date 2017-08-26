Trump bans new transgender recruits

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump yesterday directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, but he appeared to leave open the possibility of allowing some already in uniform to remain.
Trump gave Defense Secretary Jim Mattis authority to decide the matter of openly transgender individuals already serving, and he said that until the Pentagon chief makes that decision, “no action may be taken against” them.
The Obama administration in June 2016 had changed longstanding policy, declaring that troops could serve openly as transgender soldiers, sailors and pilots. And it set a July 2017 deadline for determining whether transgender people could be allowed to enter the military. Mattis delayed that to Jan. 1, and Trump has now instructed Mattis to extend it indefinitely.
But on the question of what will happen to those transgender individuals who already are serving openly — estimated to number in the low hundreds — Trump seemed to leave wiggle room for exceptions.
Mattis has been directed to take a number of factors into consideration in determining how to deal with transgender individuals already serving. Those factors are to include broad measures such as “military effectiveness,” budgetary constraints and “unit cohesion,” as well as other factors Mattis deems “relevant.” Trump gave Mattis six months to come up with a policy on those currently serving, and he must implement it by March 23, the official said.
In a tweet last month, Trump said the federal government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve “in any capacity” in the military.
The White House official said yesterday Trump also directed Mattis to halt the use of federal funds to pay for sexual reassignment surgeries and medications, except in cases where it is deemed necessary to protect the health of an individual who has already begun the transition. That policy is to be written within six months and implemented by March 23.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
God Bless President Trump…
Our tax dollars should NOT be paying for a transgender to change his or her sex.. IF they want to change their sex, THEY should pay for it out of their own pockets… IF they are having to deal with medication for changing their sex, etc…they don’t belong in the Military where they need to be physically fit to do their jobs…
People have been turned away from serving in the Military because of health issues for years.. It’s NOT the tax payers place to pay for their transgender medication or sex change surgery… The tax payers should NOT be burdened with that expense… Our government wastes WAY too much of our tax dollars.. it really needs to be reined in…
Well said. My feelings exactly.
God Bless you Donald Trump and good riddance to Barack the morally depraved communist! Secondly, when someone in the military is trained for a specific task in his unit and then we have to go to war, how is that persons unit going to operate at 100% efficiency, if the person trained for a specific task in that unit, is having a sex change? Thirdly, if that so called person wants to have a sex change, let that person pay for it out of his own pocket, not the taxpayers, you communist Obama!
THANK YOU, President Trump, for bringing some semblance of sanity back to America!
Explain to me the benefits to our nation by allowing transgender people to join the military.
*cricket*
*cricket*
That’s what I thought. This isn’t about your right to rearrange your body and join the military. It’s about my right as a taxpayer to be protected by the military.
Americans MUST wonder how many of the documents the trans-traitor Manning sold ended up in Chinese hands that have been effectively destroying massive battle ships in the western Pacific.
When someone violates the laws of nature it is so very easy to violate the laws of the land they live in. That type of mentality is deadly for military intelligence, deadly for combat troops and deadly for any nation that encourages fickle mental imbalances.
Russian law considers transgender or homosexuality a mental disorder and it is illegal for such to hold any government jobs. Perhaps it learned from working with traitors like Manning to cull that kind of double-mindedness from its own country.