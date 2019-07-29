Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Trump ‘bad guy’ for Baltimore tweets, but Dem hypocrisy EXPOSED! America is now a bad word?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm July 29, 2019
President Trump called out Democrat Elijah Cummings this weekend and blasted the conditions of Cummings’ Baltimore district. Of course, Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders rushed to Cummings’ side and called President Trump… a racist. The word ‘America’ was being discussed at Colorado State University for possibly being offensive, and the Democrats prepare for Round 2 of their presidential debates.

President Trump blasted the conditions in Baltimore this weekend, and the Democrats freaked out. Baltimore is the most dangerous city in America. Garbage is on the streets. Rats are everywhere. Bernie Sanders previously called Baltimore a third world country. Yet, when President Trump blasted Democrat Elijah Cummings for the conditions in the district, other Democrats and the media called Trump a racist.

Craft beer is apparently racist, at least according to a columnist at the Boston Globe. If that’s not crazy enough, Colorado State University is debating whether the word “America” is offensive. Check out today’s show for all the details.

4 Comments

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
1:09 pm July 29, 2019 at 1:09 pm

Truth hurts!!

Grant Deel
Grant
1:15 pm July 29, 2019 at 1:15 pm

Yeah everything a conservative says is racist and according to the left America is a dirty word. Who gives a rats a** what these liberal nut jobs think?

ac0522
ac0522
1:23 pm July 29, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Clicked on msnbc & CNN to see what was being said.

All I heard was usual insults & hostile expressions of rage directed at entire US citizenry for it’s refusal to form a mob, set Trump on fire & drag him by his heels down Pennsylvania Ave till he turned into ashes.

I am actually getting scared of msnbc whose entire programming seems devoted to incitement of violence & hatred toward Trump & anyone who dares to support him or to support the policies he tries to implement, all of which would be considered totally reasonable & acceptable for any other president to support.

I have not heard msnbc report any news or stories that are not somehow perverted into really vicious generalized attacks on Trump &/or the citizens who voted for & support his policies.

I understand we have free speech but a network that spends 24/7 inciting violence & hatred against a duly elected US president & making the most atrocious baseless unproven accusations of criminality against him & spewing slurs against the citizenry who chose to vote for him is not freedom of the press but is brazen political oppression.

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    2:13 pm July 29, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    I agree! The hatred and violence instigated on msnbc and cnn is very close to being sedition. Maybe it’s already crossed the line.

Leave a Reply