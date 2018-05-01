Trump backs Netanyahu against Iran, hints he’ll withdraw from nuke pact

(EFE).- US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that he is planning to withdraw from the nuclear pact with Iran and backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s charge that Tehran is operating a “secret” nuclear program.

“I think, if anything, what’s happening today and what’s happened over the last little while and what we’ve learned has really shown that I’ve been 100 percent right,” Trump said during a White House press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, referring to Netanyahu’s claim that Iran has been cheating on the pact and continuing to pursue its nuclear program.

Full text of Netanyahu on Iran deal: ‘100,000 files right here prove they lied’

Trump spoke minutes after Netanyahu appeared before the press in Tel Aviv to reveal documents that allegedly show that Iran has a secret nuclear weapons program, and he said that Tehran has been deceiving the world, referring to the 2015 multilateral pact that limits its atomic program.

You Might Like







“That is just not an acceptable situation,” said Trump.

Trump plans to announce sometime prior to May 12 whether or not he will withdraw the US from the nuclear agreement his predecessor, Barack Obama, signed in 2015 with Iran, Germany, France, China, Russia and the United Kingdom and which is designed to contain Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic regime.

“I’m not telling you what I’m doing but a lot of people think they know,” Trump said. “We’ll make a decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week after meeting with Trump at the White House that it is probable that the US leader will decide to withdraw from the multilateral pact, and he urged Trump to negotiate a new and broader agreement with Tehran that deals with his concerns.

When asked whether he was concerned that a withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could send a confusing message to North Korea while the US is engaged in negotiating with Pyongyang to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, Trump responded that, on the contrary, that such a move “sends the right message.”

“You know in seven years, that deal will have expired and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons,” said Trump, adding “They’re not sitting back idly. They’re setting off missiles, which they say are for television purposes. I don’t think so.”

Trump added, however, “That doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement.”

© 2018 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)