Trump asks how NBC got secret report on Russian hacking

President Obama’s intelligence briefing Thursday on Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee also detailed widespread Russian cyber attacks on The White House, US State Department, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and unnamed American corporations, according to a report.

The report, which as broadcast on Thursday’s NBC Nightly News, was quickly blasted by President Elect Donald Trump.

Trump’s tweet slamming the NBC report was sent shortly after the NBC story aired on television.

The president elect is scheduled to receive his own high-level intelligence briefing on Friday.

Source: New York Post

How did NBC get "an exclusive look into the top secret report he (Obama) was presented?" Who gave them this report and why? Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

