Trump asks how NBC got secret report on Russian hacking

January 6, 2017
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

President Obama’s intelligence briefing Thursday on Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee also detailed widespread Russian cyber attacks on The White House, US State Department, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and unnamed American corporations, according to a report.

The report, which as broadcast on Thursday’s NBC Nightly News, was quickly blasted by President Elect Donald Trump.

Trump’s tweet slamming the NBC report was sent shortly after the NBC story aired on television.

The president elect is scheduled to receive his own high-level intelligence briefing on Friday.

Source: New York Post

