Trump apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for “pain and suffering” during swearing-in ceremony

President Trump apologized to Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh for Democrats’ smear campaign Monday night during a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House, capping a week of victories for President Trump and giving a major boost to Republicans heading into the mid-term elections.
“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Mr. Trump said. “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent.”
In a packed East Room ceremony with the president, all Supreme Court justices, lawmakers and his family, Justice Kavanaugh received the oath from retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, whom he is replacing on the high court.
Justice Kavanaugh said he is honored to serve alongside colleagues he greatly admires.
“I will always be a team player on a team of nine,” he said.
His official duties on the Supreme Court begin Tuesday when he will attend oral arguments as the ninth justice, cementing conservatives’ 5-4 majority. He’s starting, as promised, with an all-female contingent of law clerks — a first for the Supreme Court.
The White House ceremony was held mainly as a celebration and a photo-op, after a rancorous confirmation process that will be remembered for Democrats raising unproven allegations of sexual assault against Justice Kavanaugh, and for his forceful, angry denials. Justice Kavanaugh, 53, was officially sworn-in during a private ceremony Saturday after the bitterly divided Senate confirmed him by a vote of 50-48.
The president said of Senate Democrats’ smear campaign, “It was a disgraceful situation brought about by people that are evil.”
But the hard-fought result was Mr. Trump’s second successful Supreme Court nomination in less than two years, and it shifts the Court in a more conservative direction, likely for decades to come.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
An anchorperson on my local news channel (Typical Leftist) flat-out said Trump LIED when he said Justice Kavanaugh was proven innocent. The anchor fails to understand there was NO NEED to Prove Justice Kavanaugh Innocent…He was Innocent from the very beginning under our Justice System, and Innocent Until Proven Guilty. Yet the Leftists want to use Guilty Until Proven Innocent for anyone advocating Conservative Views. Karma will be Leftists being tried under the conditions they advocate for Conservatives…I’ll get a good laugh that day.
I read one article on Sunday that said the Democrats will impeach Judge Kavanaugh if they manage to take control. I did not think much of it, but later it said it was to get even for impeaching Billy Boy for “Allegedly” lying under oath since Judge Kavanaugh had been lying to the Senate the whole time about his life. My mind was wait, Bill Clinton did not ALLEGEDLY lie, he got caught multiple times and even had his Law License revoked because of it. One was Proven Guilty with plenty of evidence, but he still only allegedly did it, and one is Innocent with plenty of evidence, but there is no question of his guilt. How can you ever reason with these IDIOTS! I have lost multiple friends because I refuse to roll over to their side, well I guess they were only fake friends because I don’t miss them.
I’ve heard from many liberals, that the goal of impeaching Kavenaugh is their TOP priority, even ahead of trying to oust Trump, if they win back both the house and senate.
SO LETS ALL VOTE AND ENSURE they do not win either!
“An anchorperson on my local news channel (Typical Leftist) flat-out said Trump LIED when he said Justice Kavanaugh was proven innocent.”
I can probably say this for years and few would get it. Innocent simple means nothing is known. It is the absence of knowledge
If we know a person is good then they are guilty of that. Likewise, if we know they are bad they are guilty of that.
Innocent means we just don’t know. It is a blank sheet of paper
If one presumes to know before anything is known they are just projecting themselves into it.
So what we know is the anchorperson thinks he could have done such a thing and maybe has since he is a liberal
The potential conclusions about C. B. Ford have narrowed to three major possibilities.
My Observation: Most people, including President Trump and the entire Republican membership of the Judiciary Committee preferred to be deferential and not too quick to judge C.B. Ford despite their strong suspicions re her motives and her lack of evidential credibility.
That said, notwithstanding the highly suspect timing of her allegation and her difficult to believe reasons for not meeting with the Judiciary committee’s investigators in a timely fashion and her and her team’s unwillingness to provide the Senate Committee’s requested actual documentations of her therapist and polygraph “visits”, and that not one of her proffered four corroboraters could/would corroborate a single iota of her fantastical story, many of those whom were highly suspicious of her on/off faux “little girl” demeanor and her attorneys team’s scripted answers were patiently certain, she would fatally perjure herself, and that she did, multiple times. (cont’d)
( cont’d )
She perjured herself so many times … it helped narrow potential assessments of her story to three most probable’s. The first and second, however impolite they might sound, were that she’s either a whackadoodle loon who may have imagined her alleged episode or that she’s a flat out lying lemming Dem zealot willing to throw herself on the sword “for the cause”, like many of the Soros paid for demonstrators, whom like it or not are part of this story, who’ve been irrationally attempting to violently intimidate sane, normal people in their work places, restaurants and homes.
And then there’s a third possibility that she was actually assaulted by someone, i.e. – by someone other than Judge Kavanaugh. Sadly, she will have to sort out the forensics of that possibility by herself as her Democrat handlers will predictably abandon her, now that she’s of no further usefulness to them.
All of this, a disturbed person’s sad situation at best, which should’ve been sorted out privately outside the public politic realm
It is my fervent hope that those, including sitting Senators, who had knowingly proffered and perpetuated false accusations against Judge Kavanaugh, attempting to destroy him and indirectly his family, his integrity and career in their efforts to derail his nomination and confirmation for the SCOTUS be prosecuted for perjury and sued for defamation of character. I strongly suspect that during related discovery requests and subpoena processes to satisfy unfulfilled requests for communication and other text and document evidences, it will be revealed and confirmed that most of the character assassination attempts through false accusations were coordinated efforts acting in concert with certain partisan bad actors within the US Senate.
I certainly HOPE Kavenaugh and his kin, sue their pants off!