Trump advised against interview with Robert Mueller

President Trump has reportedly been advised by his lawyers not to agree to an interview under oath with special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s legal team.
Citing “four people briefed on the matter,” the New York Times reported Monday evening that there may be a split brewing between the brash former real-estate tycoon and cautious attorneys who fear a “perjury trap.”
“His lawyers are concerned that the president, who has a history of making false statements and contradicting himself, could be charged with lying to investigators,” the Times reported.
According to the Times, Mr. Trump is being advised against a Mueller interview by longtime Washington defense lawyer John Dowd, his deputy Jay Sekulow and others in the West Wing. Those lawyers do not believe Mr. Mueller has the legal power under the special-counsel authorization to probe certain matters, including constitutional exercises of presidential power, and that the president will win a legal showdown over whether a president can be compelled to testify.
However, attorney Ty Cobb, recently brought on to the White House team to deal with the Mueller probe, has been arguing for cooperation.
The Times’ sources say some Trump advisers not only fear the optics of refusing to testify, implying the president is hiding something, but also the long legal fight and potential Supreme Court case over presidential power should Mr. Mueller attempt to subpoena Mr. Trump in the event of a refusal.
Those politicians known to be close to Mr. Trump who have spoken on the matter publicly — such as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — have said Mr. Trump should not agree to a Mueller interview.
“The idea of putting Trump in a room with five or six hardened, very clever lawyers, all of whom are trying to trick him and trap him, would be a very, very bad idea,” Mr. Gingrich said last month on “Fox and Friends.”
Mr. Trump himself has been rather less cautious, at least in his public words.
“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” he said in January.
ABSOLUTELY Pres. Trump should REFUSE to be “interviewed” by this nest of VIPERS! Having UTTERLY FAILED to prove “Russian collusion” by Pres. Trump–though an ABUNDANCE of evidence of Russian collusion by the COMMUCRATS has been found–they are NOW moving on to the “obstruction of justice” narrative. They want to “interview” Pres. Trump in hopes of confusing him into saying something contradictory, and if they DO, will immediately POUNCE on that as “proof” of “obstruction of justice.” Pres. Trump is NOT a lawyer, and you can bet these VERMIN with law degrees will employ EVERY DIRTY TRICK in the book in their attempts to ENTRAP Pres. Trump, should he be foolish enough to agree to this “interview!”
Never MIND that it is not LEGAL for anybody but CONGRESS to “indict” the President. This entire investigation/WITCH HUNT has been ILLEGAL from the get-go! Appointing a Special Counsel and launching an “investigation” legally requires SOME kind of evidence of a crime being committed. First of all, they had ZERO evidence–much less PROOF–to launch this partisan WITCH HUNT in the FIRST PLACE. Secondly, they have not FOUND either evidence or proof after a YEAR and MILLIONS spent –EXCEPT evidence of skullduggery by Obama, Hillary, and the Commucrats! And THIRDLY, even if they HAD evidence/proof–which they DON’T–COLLUSION is NOT a crime.
This WHOLE THING stinks to high heaven of partisan skullduggery engineered by Obama and Hillary–first to sabotage the campaign of a political rival, and secondly, to OVERTHROW a legally-elected American President because they DID NOT LIKE how the voters voted in the last election. Where in the Constitution did they find that they have a “right” to overturn the results of any election that didn’t go their way?
There is NO WAY that Pres. Trump is OBLIGATED to HELP THEM in their little coup attempt by agreeing to be “interviewed” by this nest of legal VIPERS. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. of them is an Obama holdover/loyalist who HATE Pres. Trump and will do ANYTHING to undermine and DESTROY his Presidency. They may not have any evidence against Pres. Trump–but there is ABUNDANT evidence to prove their partisan BIAS and treasonous intentions!
They thought they had the election rigged where Hillary COULD NOT LOSE, but she did. And for GOOD REASON! But despite all their tantrums and weeping and wailing since, the ONLY “crime” Pres. Trump is guilty of is winning an election the COMMUCRATS thought they had “in the bag.”